When is DThang released?

On Jan. 8, 2024, reports emerged that New York drill rapper DThang, indicted in 2022 on attempted murder and other charges, might become a free man — here’s what those reports said and what we know about when DThang will be released.

In 2022, DThang — born Daniel Collins — was one of 33 gang members arrested and indicted for attempted murder, among other charges, Complex reported that year. The drill rapper was 20 years old at that time, and the charges stemmed from a 2020 shooting in which DThang and other members of New York’s RPT gang were involved.

In April 2023, DThang received a 3 to 5-year prison sentence. The complete list of charges against the hip-hop star included conspiracy to commit murder, attempted assault, possession of a weapon, and animal cruelty. DThang — who is the cousin of rapper Kay Flock, who is also in prison — pleaded guilty.

via xonzysx/YouTube

On Jan. 8, 2024, there was no official confirmation that DThang had been released from prison, but social media updates and YouTube footage seemed to show the rapper a free man. A Reddit post dating from early 2023 suggested the Caution rapper’s release could be forthcoming, but DThang’s next court date was Dec. 31, 2024, according to the post. On Dec. 5, 2023, DThang shared on Instagram that his conditional release date was Jan. 8.

In a NewsBreak update announcing DThang’s release, Mula Migs reported that when DThang pleaded guilty, many charges against him were dropped. DThang’s time in custody before his 2023 sentencing also counted toward the musician’s 3-to-5-year sentence, Migs said.