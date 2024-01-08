When is Kay Flock’s release date?

Will the New York drill rapper ever be a free man?

In Feb. 2023, New York rapper Kay Flock was found guilty of racketeering, among other charges, and sentenced to prison — when is his release date?

In addition to racketeering, charges against the Shake It rapper included murder in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm resulting in death, attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. The list goes on from there.

Those charges stem from the 2021 shooting death of Oscar Hernandez outside a Harlem barbershop, XXL reports. In total, Flock — born Kevin Perez in 2003 — was one of eight others charged for their involvement in the crime and for running the Sev Side/DOA Gang.

Flock — who was 18 years old when Hernandez was killed — pleaded not guilty to murder and claimed the shooting was in self-defense. In a 2023 statement, Flock’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, said, in part:

” … On video, it is crystal clear that [Kay Flock] was about to be shot after attempting to walk away from his attacker. Only then, did [Kay Flock] use a weapon to defend himself and another from an armed, violent gang member who was about to pull out the loaded gun in his hand.” via Pitchfork

Kay Flock received a life sentence

In 2023, drill rapper Kay Flock received mandatory life sentences for charges released to Oscar Hernandez’s 2021 shooting death and for Flock’s involvement in the Sev Side/DOA Gang. In light of that, there is no known Kay Flock release date as of this report.

When Flock was indicted, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams told the press:

“Over a span of several years, the members of these gangs allegedly terrorized neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan by killing and shooting other people. Through these charges, we will hold Sev Side and Third Side members responsible for plaguing our communities with gun violence.” via Complex

In 2022, a Change.org petition was launched to free Flock. As of Jan. 2024, the petition received around 600 of the desired 1,000 signatures.