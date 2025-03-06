‘She didn’t want to be with him anymore’: Florida man accused of murdering girlfriend in oncoming traffic

Content warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of murder and intimate partner violence. Please take care while reading.

Recommended Videos

A Miami, FL woman is dead, and a man who reports say was her boyfriend has now been charged with killing her after police allege he dragged her into oncoming traffic near Miami’s I-95 in December last year. Authorities now say he had attacked her before.

According to Florida news outlet WPLG, the horrific scene played out on Dec. 7 and the brutal confrontation was captured on Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) traffic cameras. According to 29-year-old Lorent Pion‘s arrest warrant, Pion pulled his girlfriend, Nahomi Cittadini, from a car parked on the shoulder of an exit ramp near the interstate.

As FDOT camera footage showed in real time, Pion brutally assaulted Cittadoni, who was 22 when she died, before throwing her into oncoming traffic. Drivers reportedly tried to avoid Cittadoni as she crawled back to safety.

Cittadini made it to the shoulder but Pion is accused of pushing her into traffic again, where a vehicle struck and killed her.

Pion was arrested after a short chase

via CBS News/Miami

After Cittadini was killed, witnesses reported that Pion tried to get her body, which was reportedly unclothed, back in his car, but left her on the side of the road. FDOT employees called the police, reporting what they had just seen on their cameras. Pion then returned home, where witnesses claimed he was covered in blood. Right away, Pion was declared a person of interest in the case, and after authorities tracked him down he was arrested following a short police chase.

Pion was taken into custody in December and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and aggravated fleeing. At first, Pion claimed Cittadini jumped from the car on her own before she was hit and killed, contradicted by the FDOT cameras as well as witnesses’ cell phone video that recorded the assault. He now faces second-degree murder charges stemming from his girlfriend’s death.

Pion’s previous Cittadini assault

Lorent Pion, 29, who was already under house arrest for a previous domestic violence case involving the 22-year-old woman, is now facing a second-degree murder charge, among other charges.



Read more at: https://t.co/RgXNdJT2r6 — 21 South News (@21SouthNews) March 6, 2025

Reports also now say that Pion was captured on camera once before, assaulting Cittadini in Miami Beach, but when officers arrived Cittadini told them nothing happened, according to NBC Miami. Pion was wearing an ankle monitor related to his previous felony conviction, and was allowed to leave. Details of Pion’s prior felony conviction were not immediately available.

Cittadini reportedly sought a protective order against Pion after the Miami Beach incident, and according to Cittadini’s mother, Maria Benitez, she had plans to leave Miami for New York to escape Pion when she died. Benitez also accuses Pion of shooting at Cittadini’s home, but it’s unclear if that attack was ever reported to the police.

Speaking with NBC Miami, Benitez also denied Pion and her daughter were a couple, characterizing it more like a stalking situation, and that Pion had stolen her daughter’s ID so that she couldn’t travel.

Benitez said, “I told her [to go] many times, but she was scared. She said he’d threaten her with doing something to her dad or to me. He was obsessed with her … What he would repeat to me is that my daughter had been born for him.”

Speaking with Miami news outlet WFOR, Benitez added, “She didn’t want to be with him anymore, and he would just show up everywhere. She even went to New York, and he followed her there. Everywhere she went, he found her.”

With Pion now charged, Benitez added, “It’s not going to bring back my daughter, but it will give me more relief in my soul, at least a little.” As for Pion, he maintains he’s innocent, reportedly writing a letter to a judge before murder charges were filed, “I didn’t kill my girl. It was a car accident. And the car that hit her ran away.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy