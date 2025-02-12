South Carolina man accused of murder allegedly left an incriminating to-do list in his office

A South Carolina murder conviction may hinge on a suspicious to-do list. David Perry was found dead from a gunshot last year, and Perry’s brother, 54-year-old Charles Perry, is accused of killing him. While investigating the crime, police found a handwritten list in Charles’ office.

Based on what the list said, prosecutors have now asked for a handwriting sample to determine if Charles wrote the list, which according to Charleson’s ABC4, included notes like “gun,” “kill cameras,” and “hammer,” with reminders to wear “unique” pants and socks and then “burn clothes/rag/suit,” before “cleaning” and tossing the shell casings and gun.

David Perry, who was 51 when he died, was reported missing in December last year. He and his brother, Charles, worked for the Perry lucrative family business, Carolina Sound Communications, which, according to the business’ website, “designs, installs, and services audio, video, and security solutions to meet the needs of commercial clients.”

A backpack, firearm, and “red spots”

The State of South Carolina is asking a judge to order a man accused of killing his brother at their North Charleston business in December of 2024, to provide a handwriting sample, newly-obtained documents show.https://t.co/46PEDafZoZ — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) February 7, 2025

In December, South Charleston police discovered David dead from a gunshot wound to the head while performing a welfare check at a family-owned business warehouse, and based in part on the to-do list recovered in his office, David’s brother was arrested.

Meanwhile, David also confirmed that a backpack and gun found near the crime scene were his, but said he had not seen the firearm in several days. Police said Charles also had “red spots” on his pants and shoes, which could be blood, WCSC reported.

Charles was reportedly at the warehouse with the police when David was found. He told them he was concerned that his brother may have had a medical emergency.

David died a week before his wedding

David Perry via Facebook

So far, a motive for David’s alleged murder has not been determined, but according to WCSC, David was killed about a week before his wedding. David’s fiancée spoke at Charles’ bond hearing in early February, which the judge denied. She told the judge David’s emails were “mirrored” or tracked by an account Charles had access to. David’s fiancée also said she’d expressed in emails her interest in getting involved in the Perry family business, which Charles opposed.

Since David died, she said she fears for her safety and the safety of her children. “As a precaution, I’m forced to change my 8-year-old daughter’s drop-off and pickup protocol at school and have added additional security to my home,” she said. “I am a single mother that lives alone with my daughter, and the defendant is aware of our address. For these reasons, I would highly encourage you to deny bond,” she added.

At the same time, several Carolina Sound Communications employees wrote letters presented to the judge supporting Charles at the bond hearing. Charles’ wife also appeared in court, but no one spoke on his behalf. For now, Charles remains behind bars. It’s unclear if he’s entered a plea or when his court appearance is scheduled.

