‘Stacy with a Y’: TikTok coin-scammer Staci Blackmon lookalike has TikTok talking

Staci Blackmon from Texas was sentenced to prison for stealing $1.2 million from her former employer to, in part, help launch her TikTok influencer career. But as it turns out, there’s another Stacy on TikTok — this time with a “y” — who some think looks just like Blackmon, and trolls have come for that “Stacy” in her comments section.

The Stacy mistaken for Blackmon goes by Stacy7676 on TikTok. Blackmon, after all, is in custody in Texas, so she’s likely not posting. In any case, Stacy7676’s comments reached such a point that she posted on TikTok to clarify that Blackmon’s last name starts with a “b,” her last name begins with a “c,” the two don’t look anything alike, and anyway, she doesn’t live in Texas.

So you all need to get better FBI skills,” Stacy7676 adds. Stacy7676 does say the confusion has provided her posts some nice exposure. “You got any more of that money left? Venmo me girl 😂😂,” one comment said. Understandably, Stacy doesn’t say what her last name is.

Stacy7676 profile was tagged in a news story?

It’s not entirely clear how the mixup happened, but according to a comment on one of “Stacy with a Y’s” posts, her account may have been tagged in a viral news story about Blackmon’s sentencing. At any rate, Stacy7676 seems to be having fun with her unexpected 15 minutes of online fame, sharing several cheeky posts about how the two women don’t look anything alike. “Y’all do look so much alike tho 😂😂😩,” one comment said.

In one post, “Y” Stacy embraced the role, wearing sunglasses and asking her followers, “Hey, does anyone need a sugar mama? … I can only pay you in TikTok coins,” she adds. “😂😂 You gotta ride this train as long as possible,” and “😂😩Free Stacy,” two of the comments responded.

Another post was a funny animated skit, with Stacy7676 on the run from the police. “Omg girl stop I can’t.. you are crazy LOVE IT,” a comment said.

In another, she looks for anyone willing to take her remaining TikTok coins. “I gotta give ’em to somebody instead of giving them to the influencers,” she says.

It’s hard to say if people truly thought Stacy and Staci Blackmon were the same person, but according to comments, some people are unconvinced, despite what Stacy says. “🤣🤣🤣🤣I’m here because I was trolling but you should enjoy the views ha ha,” a commenter said.

