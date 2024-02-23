You’ve heard of “take your kid to work” day, but Jasmine Moss of Memphis, Tennessee, gave it a whole new meaning when she shared an Instagram photo of her 5-year-old daughter helping at her home-based hair removal business. The picture went viral, and Moss has now been charged with child neglect. ActionNews5.com has reported that Moss, a licensed esthetician, used her Instagram account to promote her services, sharing several images of her daughter waxing the exposed private parts of older women and drawing complaints and a subsequent investigation from the Memphis Police Department and the Department of Children’s Services. One caption said that the young girl, who Moss said was her daughter, had seen 24 clients in a shift lasting more than eight hours, earning Moss’ business about $750. The pictures have since been deleted.

What else has Jasmine Moss been charged with?

Moss, 30, now faces misdemeanor charges of Child Neglect and Child Abuse and has reportedly taken down all of her social media accounts. It was widely reported that Moss could not be reached for comment. ActionNews5 also says that Moss’ business license had been inactive for six months, according to state records, and at the time of this writing, Moss was expected back in court on March 20.

Speaking with ActionNews5, Melanie Saulsbury, a licensed esthetician, said it’s not illegal in Tennessee to offer such services from a home, but waxing is dangerous, even for adults. Tennessee law states that esthetician licenses are available to those 16 and older. “ … [B]eing a mother, I probably would not have my child as young as five doing a service such as that,” Saulsbury added. While still online, Moss’ posts drew comments like, “I would never put my child in that situation. They are children and need to stay children for as long as possible, especially in the world we live in. That was wrong, and she should have known better.”