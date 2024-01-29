What happened to the woman who brought her toddler to Walmart in a diaper despite the freezing temperatures?

In Jan. 2024, Mississippi mom Kambria G. Darby brought her 2-year-old son to a Walmart wearing only a diaper, although the temperatures outdoors were below freezing. Police arrived at the store after a video of the mother and son went viral on social media.

According to WJTV.com, other shoppers noticed the child, and one took matters into their own hands, buying clothes and dressing the infant, while Darby seemed disinterested. Once inside the store, alarmed bystanders commented, and she did cover her son with a coat. In the video, Darby argues with customers concerned about the boy’s condition.

Darby had left the Walmart location with her son when the police caught up with Darby and took her son. At that time, she was arrested.

Darby was charged with child neglect

Once in custody, Kambria Darby, who was 26 at the time, was charged with child neglect. Her son was taken to a warm police unit, checked by Child Protective Services, and released to an approved relative. Felecia Darling, the Walmart employee who shared the video of Darby and her son, was fired for posting on social media.

Darling said:

”You’re a mother, a child represents you. And if you come in the store fully clothed and your son is not, that shows a lot about your character and that shows a lot that you don’t care. How could you come in Walmart fully dressed knowing it’s a lot of people watching you? She probably thought nobody was going to step up, but, you know, we did.” via WLBT.com

When Darby was arrested, temperatures outdoors in Mississippi were reportedly 20 degrees, not including wind chill. Let’s hope Darby and her son get the help they need.