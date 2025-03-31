Texas burglary suspect calls 911 on himself amid car dealership break-in

Hey, at least he got away with some candy.

In “Criminals do the dumbest things” news, a Texas man was arrested recently after he threw a rock through a car dealership window and injured himself attempting to break in so he called 911 for help. The call came from inside the dealership, and the would-be robber said he was hurt, and couldn’t get out. Reportedly, the doors were unlocked from the inside the entire time.

The incident reportedly happened around 4 a.m. on March 26 in Tyler, TX. According to Tyler news outlet KLTV, 38-year-old Jeremiah Megallon told 911 he threw a rock through a Dodge dealership window and cut himself badly. Police found Megallon bleeding inside the building and noted the doors opened from the inside even though they were locked.

Still, Megallon was unable to save himself and possibly get away with the crime, and law enforcement took him to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said Megallon tried to steal a car, but only got candy

Tyler police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh told Fox News Digital, “He said he had broken into the Patterson Dodge dealership in an attempt to steal a car but was unable to get out of the building. He had cuts from breaking a window at the dealership, and crawling through it.”

Erbaugh added, “Unfortunately for him, there were several unlocked doors he could have used to get out.” After 26 years on the job, Erbaugh said, “Truth is stranger than fiction.”

The Dodge dealership told KLTV Megallon only got away with candy from a salesperson’s desk and that the broken window could be repaired. Apparently, Megallon wasn’t so badly injured he couldn’t resist a sweet treat.

After Megallon was treated for his injuries he was booked at the Smith County Jail. No word yet on whether Megallon is still in custody or when he’s expected to appear in court.

The circumstances of Megallon’s case are somewhat laughable, and it’s a good thing he wasn’t seriously injured, no one else was hurt, or the car dealership didn’t lose more merchandise. Social media comments noted Megallon’s ridiculous arrest, including “They call him Mr. Glass,” and “He just wanted some candy.”

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Tyler law enforcement spokesperson Erbaugh recalled one other incident in his career when called 911 to turn himself in, but that time, the outcome was much more serious.

“Several years ago, I was a crimes against persons detective, and one of the cases we took was a 75-year-old retired dentist,” Dr. Bobby Nichols, also from Smith County, “who called to tell us he had shot and killed his wife,” Erland said. Nichols is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for the crime.

Erland added, “He said, ‘I’m a retired dentist, and she wouldn’t stop nagging. He said, ‘I went out to get a beer at Willowbrook Country Club,’ which is one of our local country clubs, and she didn’t like that.” The man said he had “‘another one when I got home, and she wouldn’t stop, so I got my pistol and I shot her.'”

