Texas ‘person of interest’ in ‘suspicious death’ allegedly pushed a dead woman’s body in a stroller

On March 11 this year, 65-year-old Elizabeth Ann Duckworth was found dead and wrapped in plastic in an Amarillo, TX alleyway Ronald Ernest Milles has now been declared a person of interest in the case, after witnesses reportedly told Amarillo police that Milles may have pushed Duckworth’s body around the neighborhood near where she was found in a stroller.

Recommended Videos

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Milles, 67, was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was linked to Duckworth’s death. Milles was also linked to Amarillo’s unhoused population. Duckworth and Milles were reportedly dating, and Duckworth’s official cause of death has not yet been determined pending an autopsy, according to Amarillo’s News Channel 10.

MUGSHOT: Ronald Ernest Milles is in custody after being named a person of interest for Elizabeth Ann Duckworth's death. >>> https://t.co/ju6jtEOD6y pic.twitter.com/9jD3q12T6K — KFDA NewsChannel10 (@NewsChannel10) March 13, 2025

In their statement announcing Duckworth’s death, Amarillo police said, “Officers were called to Center and Alabama in the alley about a deceased woman. When officers arrived they located an unidentified deceased woman wrapped in plastic in the alley. Homicide investigators and CSI were called to the scene. JP Jackson called for an autopsy.”

Police described Milles as wearing a black shirt and black pants, and said he walks with a limp due to an injury. Amarillo police added at that time, ‘If you live in the area of 6th and S. Georgia,” in Amarillo near where Duckworth was found, “please review your residential cameras or RING doorbell video. Witnesses report that the body may have been put in a stroller and pushed around the neighborhood.”

Three days after Duckworth’s body was found, Amarillo police announced Milles had been located, questioned, and booked at the Randall County Detention Center on unrelated charges which were not disclosed. NewsChannel 10 reported on social media he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. It’s not immediately clear when Milles is expected to appear in court.

Amarillo’s NewsChannel 10 spoke with people who knew Duckworth, and said she typically went by “Ann” and was from the Dalhart, TX area, about 85 miles northwest of Amarillo. She was described as outgoing and always “having a good time,” and those who knew her said she had a daughter and an extended family. Duckworth’s death investigation is ongoing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy