The top 12 true crime shirts to check out in 2024

Everybody loves true crime. There’s just something so enticing about snuggling up all nice and warm with a warm drink and then putting on a documentary about the most messed up stuff. It’s better than therapy in some ways.

Recommended Videos

But you may be asking, “how can I let others know that I’m a real true crime fiend?” The answer is getting your hands on some premium true crime fashion. That’s right, we’re talking shirts, so if you’re looking for a way to blend your passion with fashion, we’ve got the list for you.

12. “I’m basically a detective”

Via Walmart

It’s a deceptively cute looking shirt but the dark undertones are definitely there. Let’s face it, you’ve probably watched enough crime docs to know everything there is to know about crime scene investigation so why not let everyone know you’ve got the skills to be a detective with this shirt from Walmart?

11. “I just want to take naps and watch true crime documentaries”

Via Amazon

To be honest this sounds like a dreamy way to spend a day, just bed-rotting with a laptop on the bed watching a Netflix series about some serial killer from the eighties. Well sometimes life gets in the way so you have to manifest it, and what better way to manifest what you want then by having it literally printed out on the shirt you’re wearing.

10. “It’s a good time for true crime”

Via Walmart

The words on this shirt speak the truth – it is always a good time for true crime. If you’re more the type who prefers their clothes to be a little more subtle then why not just go with something simple, no need for all that edgy blood and gore, just a slogan that I think everyone can get behind.

9. “I like murder shows comfy clothes and maybe 3 people”

Via Amazon

Why not just tell it like it is? This shirt does all the talking for you, it lets people know your interests while subtly hinting that they should stay away. Great for the anti-socialites out there who just want to get home and watch more crime docs.

8. “I watch true crime documentaries when I need to relax”

Via Redbubble

This shirt knows what’s up – most people wouldn’t get it, but like I said already, in some ways it’s better than therapy. There’s something so weirdly soothing about watching something so messed up when you’re all tucked in and warm.

7. “It’s always the husband”

Via Hot Topic

Watch enough true crime and you start to notice a disturbing trend. Seriously though, why is it always the husband? It’s enough to put you off the thought of marriage for life. But hey, who needs marriage when you have cool shirts and crime shows to binge?

6. “True crime club”

Via Walmart

Admit it, you’d want to be a part of club that’s all about that true crime life. Well now you can with this killer shirt, you could even buy several as gifts for friends to start your very own club. Just think about it you could have meet ups in matching shirts and spend the day watching all kinds of creepy documentaries and YouTube vids.

5. “5 things I like as much as true crime”

Via Amazon

It might be hard to find things as good as true crime, this shirt has a few ideas. Now, some might argue that everything on that list is related to it, to which I would say, so what? You like true crime and everything even remotely related to it, so why not loudly and proudly wear this shirt so that everybody knows?

4. “I heart true crime”

Via Teepublic

This shirt features a perfectly morbid design from Teepublic. The bloody heart with a knife going through it encapsulates a darker side but there’s no denying that it looks cool. With a range of colors to choose from and a fair price this shirt is an absolute must for those of you who want to declare an obsession with all things murder-y in your own messed up way.

3. “Aqua Tofana”

Via Amazon

For avid true crime consumers you’ll probably already know that Aqua Tofana is poison, which is already a pretty twisted but cool idea to have on a shirt. However, this one scores high mainly for that awesome design, it just looks so cool, it’s so simple, yet so appealing, look at the pretty colors. Even people who have no idea what Aqua Tofana is will be jealous of your radical fashion whenever you wear this.

2. “The secret ingredient is crime”

Via Hot Topic

This one wins purely because it has a cool picture of a cat and we all know that cats and crime go hand in hand. Look, if there’s a kitty on the shirt you have no choice but to buy it, thems the rules. The slogan is also perfect if you happen to also be a chef, you can wow them with you shirt, your killer cooking, and weird facts about Ted Bundy.

1. Unsolved Mysteries / Robert Stack

Via Redbubble

Gotta get some of the classic true crime stuff in here, who wouldn’t want to be walking around with Robert Stack’s face on their shirt? I know I would. Unsolved Mysteries was and continues to be a staple of the genre, at this point it’s been going for nearly 40 years. It’s so iconic anyone should recognise it, so owning this sweet shirt from Redbubble is definitely a must.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy