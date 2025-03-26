Two Georgia teachers arrested on allegations with the same male student just days apart

Investigators allege each woman knew the other one was involved when the alleged abuse happened.

Two female school teachers were arrested recently just days apart on allegations they had inappropriate sexual contact with a male teenage student at Nathanael Greene Academy in Siloam, GA, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has announced.

Recommended Videos

According to the GBI, Sherri Delle Mauldin, 60, was arrested on March 24, and charged with Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee, Agent, or Foster Parent, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Statutory Rape.

Just three days earlier, 25-year-old Bonnie Elizabeth Brown was arrested on similar charges involving the same male student, who investigators say was under 16 years old when the alleged abuse happened.

‘Other students knew about the alleged abuse, according to the accuser’s lawyer

via Atlanta News First/YouTube

The accuser’s lawyer Ashley Mitchell told OnlineAthens that reports of the abuse came from other students and an employee at the school notified authorities.

“There were students who had knowledge,” Mitchell said. “There was a situation where students were reporting it to their family, and it eventually made its way to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to Mitchell, school administrators were also notified of the alleged abuse, but said they found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Nathanael Greene Academy is a private Christian, K-12 college preparatory school in Siloam, about 80 miles outside Atlanta. Both women allegedly knew their colleague was abusing the same boy, according to investigators.

Referring to Brown and Mauldin’s arrest, Mitchell said, “The GBI and law enforcement have done a thorough and diligent job. None of this was a hasty process.”

According to OnlineAthens, Brown was employed at Washington-Wilkes County Primary School in Washington, GA, when she was arrested, but the district confirmed her employment had been terminated. Mauldin’s employment status at Nathanael Greene Academy was not immediately clear at the time of her arrest.

According to OnlineAthens, Brown graduated from Nathanael Greene Academy and was the 2016 homecoming queen at the school. She is currently free on a $50,000 bond. At this writing, Mauldin was reportedly housed at Greene County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The anonymous alleged victim told People in a statement, “I am relieved that these two women have been arrested and the crimes are being fully investigated.”

The statement added, “These women took advantage of their positions as my teachers. My school did not protect me as a child. I see that now, and I hope that these arrests will protect our community and children in it.”

The GBI said the investigation into the alleged abuse was ongoing and asked Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3351 or the GBI regional investigative office at 478-445-4173.

According to the agency, anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.







We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy