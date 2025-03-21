New allegations emerge about Brittany Fortinberry, the former Indiana high school teacher accused of telling students she ‘dreamed’ of SA’ing them

Content warning: This article describes child sexual abuse. Please take care while reading.

Recommended Videos

Disturbing new charges have been filed against Brittany Fortinberry, the former Indiana high school math teacher arrested in February this year on a series of child sexual abuse allegations.

Fortinberry’s initial arrest happened after several of Fortinberry’s students came forward with sexual abuse allegations, including sexual contact and text and social media messages with explicit photographs and messages telling the boys she “dreamed” of SA’ing them.

Now, five more students have come forward with similar accusations, including one student who says he was 13 years old when the abuse happened. Accusations also now say her husband was involved.

Drug parties and “Scream” mask

NEW details in the case of a former substitute teacher for Martinsville Schools accused of having sex with students.



Now Brittany Fortinberry's husband also faces charges.



The probable cause for Nicholas Fortinberry is under seal but right now he is in the Morgan County jail… pic.twitter.com/8qPvOIxKIe — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) March 7, 2025

According to Fortinberry’s new allegations, the high school teacher invited one victim to her house when he was 13 years old and supplied him with drugs before sexually abusing him. According to Indianapolis news outlet WTHR, Fortinberry is accused of asking the boy to invite his friends over, giving them drugs, and sexually abusing them, too, sometimes after she put her children to bed.

Fortinberry allegedly spent as much as $600 on these groups of boys, asked some of them to babysit her children before sexually abusing them, and is accused of purchasing Ghostface masks from the movie Scream for them to wear while the assaults happened.

She’s also now accused of paying the boys for explicit photographs and sending them explicit photos of herself via Snapchat. She also allegedly told the students she would harm herself if they ever reported what happened. She reportedly told one of her accusers when he didn’t want to participate, “Just let it happen.”

Fortinberry’s husband, Nicholas Fortinberry, also faces intimidation and failure to report charges. One Fortinberry accuser says he told him he would “slaughter” him if he ever told anyone about the abuse.

Fortinberry’s bizarre regret

“Fortinberry blames her weight loss for allegedly preying on the children.” pic.twitter.com/2EBuAtn3Yf — Jim DeLois (@jim_delois) March 20, 2025

When initially questioned about the sexual abuse allegations, Fortinberry told the police she didn’t regret what she’d done, but she regretted losing weight. She allegedly said she didn’t “think she would run into any of these issues if she was still 150 pounds heavier.”

Fortinberry now faces an additional 10 counts of child molestation, eight counts of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor. Fortinberry is still in custody and prosecutors asked to increase her bond from $20,000 to $150,000 after the new charges were filed.

Fortinberry, 31, taught at Eminence High School in Morgan County, Indiana, until August 2024, when several of her accusers were students there. All of Fortinberry’s allegations so far reportedly happened in 2023 and 2024.

She then worked as a substitute teacher at Martinsville schools near Indianapolis until she was fired in August last year when the district was informed of the sexual assault allegations against her.

Fortinberry is expected in court for a bond hearing on April 3. Her jury trial is expected to start in June.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy