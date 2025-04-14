Two Washington state thugs drill a hole in a woman’s hand to get her bank card PIN, cops allege

A horrific incident played out recently in Washington state, where authorities have charged two men with kidnapping, torture, and attempted murder after they allegedly kidnapped a woman, drilled a hole in her hand to get her bank card PIN, and then shot her. She told police she played dead and survived.

According to Washington news outlet KOMO, the incident happened in January 2025 in Burien, Washington, about 10 miles south of Seattle. One suspect, Kevin Daniel Sanabria Ojeda, 24, was arrested about a week later at an Illinois hotel.

The other suspect, Alexander Moises Arnaez-Gutierrez, 25, was arrested in April, in the Seattle area. Both men have now been charged, and according to the King County Sheriff’s Office, at least one suspect has suspected ties to the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The victim did not know her attackers

According to multiple reports, the two men allegedly abducted the 58-year-old woman, whose name has not been disclosed, from outside her Park Des Moines Apartment complex in Burien, and then physically assaulted and tortured her, including using a power drill on her hand to get her bank card PIN. The victim police that she did not know the men.

According to the probable cause arrest affidavit, viewed by Law & Crime, “As [the victim] walked to her apartment, the two males outside the compact vehicle approached her and stated they had been waiting for her.”

The affidavit said, “One of the suspects had a gun and said that he knew [the victim] lived alone. He also knew [she] would get home around 6 to 7 pm and that she made them wait three hours.”

The two suspects then allegedly stole her belongings and drove her to a remote location in rural Kittitas County in Washington state, about 90 miles east of Burien, where she was shot and left for dead.

“[Victim] stated she ducked and was struck in the shoulder,” charging documents, viewed by KOMO, state. “[Victim] believes the suspect thought he had hit her in the head, so she yelled and played dead. Once the suspects left the area, [the victim] climbed over what was later described as a jersey barrier and flagged down a passerby.”

Both men are held on $1 million bail

Both men now face charges. Sanabria Ojeda has pleaded not guilty, while Arnaez-Gutierrez is scheduled to be arraigned on April 24. According to KOMO, though, “Post Miranda [rights], Sanabria [Ojeda] stated that he participated in the kidnapping, vehicle theft, robbery, and killing of the ‘lady’, known to investigators as the victim.”

Prosecutors have noted the sophistication and extreme violence of the crime as potential indicators of a criminal network. Both men are being held on a $1 million bail.

Tren de Aragua is a violent transnational criminal organization that originated in Venezuela. It has grown significantly over the last decade and is now considered one of the most dangerous and rapidly expanding criminal groups in Latin America. Tren De Aragua’s influence has spread to several countries, including the United States.

