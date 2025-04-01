Viagra in the coffee pot? NJ police chief accused of fostering inappropriate workplace environment

North Bergen, NJ Police Chief Robert Farley is facing harassment and assault allegations after officers on the North Bergen force reported a long list of outrageous and highly inappropriate pranks his coworkers say Farley pulled in the workplace. Those include exposing himself to coworkers, relieving himself on the floor and elsewhere in the office, and spiking the coffee pot with Viagra and Adderall.

Farley is also accused of retaliating against officers who tried to speak out about Farley’s behaviors, which have been likened to Animal House, the Jim Belushi `70s classic comedy about frat house debauchery. According to Farley’s defense team, however, the lawsuit five North Bergen officers have said they plan to file is itself a form of retaliation because Farley has cracked down on overtime pay.

“The chief would shave his body hair on peoples’ property”

Robert Farley via Patrick Toscano Attorney’s Office

According to NBC News, Farley’s alleged harassment extended beyond the workplace, too. The notice to sue five North Bergen officers have filed with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office also says Farley sent them sex toys and other explicit products and Gay Pride flags to their home.

Among some of the other most egregious accusations, Farley allegedly used racial slurs in the workplace and he is even accused of sticking a hypodermic needle through an officer’s pants into his penis, causing him to bleed. The list goes on from there.

One complainant, retired Special Captain Michael Derin wrote in the legal filing announcing the intention to sue, “The chief would shave his body hair on peoples’ property, their persons, and their food. He was also fond of scraping fluids from his underwear onto people seated in the chief’s office.”

“Farley has fostered a workplace environment characterized by inappropriate behavior”

The notice of intention to sue was submitted to North Bergen township officials, who have referred the case to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Attorney General to avoid a conflict of interest. Besides Derin, the officers who have said they intend to sue include Derin’s son, Detective Michael A. Derin, Officers Rasheed Siyam and Christopher Bowen, and Lieutenant Alex Guzman.

The complainants’ attorney, Patrick Toscano, also asked the New Jersey attorney general to take over the day-to-day operations of the North Bergen force, but NBC News says the New Jersey AG declined to comment.

According to The New York Times, a North Bergen spokesperson, Philip Swibinski, said in a statement that Farley, “denies the allegations and looks forward to continuing to serve the people of North Bergen as he has his entire career in law enforcement.”

But in the notice of intention to sue, a legal requirement before litigation gets officially filed in the state, Farley accuser Lieutenant Guzman wrote “Farley has fostered a workplace environment characterized by inappropriate behavior and so-called ‘practical jokes’ that are demeaning, demoralizing, and targeted. These actions not only fail to meet the standards of professional conduct but also appear intended to humiliate me and other victims.”

The Township of North Bergen has full confidence in Chief Robert Farley

North Bergen officials stand by Farley for now, who was appointed police chief in 2024, after 26 years on the force, on which his father and grandfather also served. In a statement to NJ.com, a township spokesperson called the claims “false and outrageous” and added, “The Township of North Bergen has full confidence in Chief Robert Farley’s leadership.”

The statement continued, ” … [W]e strongly deny these false and outrageous allegations made by disgruntled officers who are resorting to attacking the reputation of a dedicated public servant to further their own selfish goals.”

Another township statement went on to add, “It’s highly suspicious that these allegations have only come to light after Chief Farley instituted these reforms, which were designed to protect North Bergen taxpayers and ensure that all officers have access to extra duty assignments.”

