‘Time to ban Viagra’: Bette Midler claps back at men who still think they have a say in women’s reproductive rights

The only thing that stops me dead in my tracks whenever I think the world has progressed? Men who still dare to believe they are entitled to the point to direct and decide what reproductive rights women can and can’t have. Well, Bette Midler, like always, set this particularly brain-dead section of the male population straight.

For a long, long while now, men in power and the ones sadly saddled with the ability to influence laws governing the rights of women have been demanding an absolute ban on abortions. Forget the main, looming fact that it is a woman’s right — her body, her choice — other significant reasons for abortion to exist as an accessible option have been ignored. Sexually abused and carrying the child of the vile rapist? Carry it. The fetus is endangering the life of the mother? Nope, can’t do, she can lose her ability to ever get pregnant or worse, succumb to the deadly effects but the law stands.

Wow, right? Yes, just like you and me, singer and actress Bette Midler was also blown away by this need to let “nature run its course” when it comes to what a woman is justified to decide. But to the men siding with nature, she is on board, folks.

I don’t know what to say. I am kinda torn between getting that on a t-shirt and screaming it from the top of my lungs at the next entitled Karen advising me that I should have had three kids hanging from me at my age and how I am going against nature.

Now, there are two types of people in Bette’s comment section — one forgetting that while it is certainly not “all men,” it happens to all women. And the second, well, I would say “interestingly” but that has long since waned when it comes to Donald Trump supporters — yep, the second kind is majorly Trump supporters, calling Bette names, mocking her looks, and creating crass (and excessively unoriginal and lame) humor at the expense of her personal life.

Well, sensibility was sacrificed here in exchange for numb brain cells. But guess who doesn’t care?

Bette Midler, that’s right. This ain’t the first time she has come forward to say the truth and rattle those not used to it. She has been at the receiving end of such comments before and it didn’t stop her. What makes you think it will now? Believing that “oh, Trump was only joking when he said he will be a dictator when he becomes the U.S. President!” is one thing, but expecting senseless words to sap the strength of someone who doesn’t give a damn about empty cans making noise? That’s taking optimism to a whole new embarrassing level, Karens.

