‘A decent American who nearly died’: Bette Midler says there’s one important thing to remember about Donald Trump’s treatment of Mike Pence

She's never been afraid to go after the former president.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 02:37 pm

Singer and actress Bette Midler wants everyone to remember that former President Donald Trump almost got his Vice President Mike Pence killed on Jan. 6 when MAGA supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” after the VP certified the election results for Joe Biden.

In a recent tweet supposedly referring to Ohio Senator, JD Vance becoming the Republican vice presidential nominee, Midler wrote, “The man who accepts this nomination gives the president the wisdom of his advice. Yeah, like Mike Pence! A decent American who nearly died because his president didn’t give a damn. Because Pence wouldn’t do as he demanded,” she continued, followed by the hashtag “NeverForget.”

The response to this is about what you expect it to be. Midler is being called evil and told to calm down. Telling a woman to calm down? How original! In the past, however, Midler’s opinion of Pence hasn’t been quite as kind. In 2016, she criticized the former vice president for his stance on gay conversation therapy, saying he “deserved” to be booed for attending the Broadway musical Hamilton only to be faced with immediate backlash from audience members.

Unlike Pence, Trump has not undergone any sort of reformation in Midler’s eyes. Although it was by no means her first attack on the former president, back in April, she called Trump a “troll” who has “no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth.”

She was responding to a query about why some British people don’t like Trump. In the past, she’s also said, “Like all trolls, he is never funny and he never laughs; he only crows or jeers. And scarily, he doesn’t just talk in crude, witless insults—he actually thinks in them. His mind is a simple bot-like algorithm of petty prejudices and knee-jerk nastiness.”

She wasn’t even kind of done. She went on to say that Trump turns “being artless” into an “art form.” She called him the “Picasso of pettiness” and a “Shakespeare of s***.” Suffice to say, it doesn’t look like the two are going to be having dinner together anytime soon. Mike Pence, on the other hand, just might receive an offer.

