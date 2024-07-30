What happened in Southport, England? The Taylor Swift children’s dance workshop stabbings, explained

Warning: This article deals with an incident of deadly violence targeting children. Please proceed with caution.

Recommended Videos

On Monday, July 29, a senseless stabbing took place in the northwestern coastal town of Southport, England. National and international attention has gathered around the tragic news of what has been deemed one of the worst knife attacks targeting children in the country’s history.

The stabbing occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop for children taking place at a yoga studio in Southport’s Hart Street. Three children, aged 6 to 9, died of injuries sustained in the vicious assault. Six other children are hospitalized and being treated for their injuries, five were received in critical condition, but since then, thankfully, the current condition of three of these children has been upgraded to stable. Two adults who tried to protect the young attendees, one being one of the two dance teachers hosting the event, were also admitted to hospital in critical condition.

What happened that Monday morning?

Merseyside Police have named and pictured the three girls killed in the stabbing in Southport as six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar.



RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/6rUxiKvMIZ — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) July 30, 2024

The suspect in this horrifying mass murder case, a 17-year-old who has not been identified, took a taxi from where he lived five miles away in Banks, Lancashire, to Hart Street. After arguing with the taxi driver over the fare, and just a couple of minutes before the two-hour dance workshop was scheduled to end, the suspect walked inside the building armed with a knife, and began attacking the children.

The victims, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, died on Monday. Nine-year-old Alice Aguiar was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she passed on Tuesday morning. Aguiar was the daughter of Portuguese nationals.

An eyewitness called emergency services and told them to send as many police and paramedics as possible. The attacker attempted to flee the scene but was arrested. He remains in custody, as the investigation is ongoing. Merseyside Police have declared that, at present, the attack is not being considered a terrorist incident.

The Southport community held a vigil on Tuesday afternoon where a crowd of hundreds gathered to pay tribute to and honor the victims.

What has been the response to the tragedy?

Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected.



I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response.



I am being kept updated as the situation develops. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 29, 2024

On Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack and expressed his sympathies, including but not solely in the X post above. The day after, he visited Southport and Hart Street, thanking emergency personnel and paying his tribute to the victims. His presence was not well-received by everyone, with some residents facing him with the force of their discontentment.

Like Starmer, the Portuguese PM also expressed his condolences to the victims of this tragedy on X:

It was with deep sadness that I received the news on the attack that yesterday took place in Southport in the United Kingdom, and for which I have no words to describe. On my behalf and on that of the Portuguese Government and People I express heartfelt condolences to the… — Luís Montenegro (@LMontenegropm) July 30, 2024

Considering the nature of some of the online chatter, including the replies to Prime Ministers’ social media posts, many are blaming the attack on immigration policies and giving the harrowing event a political spin. Not much is known about the suspect’s identity, but police have stated that the 17-year-old is originally from Cardiff, Wales. The reason for not identifying the suspect is likely his status as a minor. In Britain, it is illegal to publish any personal information of a perpetrator who committed a crime before adulthood.

As per The Guardian, Downing Street made a statement dissuading people from making unhelpful speculations, asking everyone to “give police the space to continue their investigation into what happened.”

Name shared in connection with Southport stabbing suspect on social media is wrong, police say



A message to those peddling false information at this traumatic time https://t.co/2QU3RazyQP — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) July 30, 2024

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where seven of the children were rushed, put out a statement saying:

“We can confirm that seven children were brought to Alder Hey following the heartbreaking incident in Southport yesterday. Sadly, despite all our efforts, one child died. The remaining children are continuing to receive treatment with two remaining in critical care but currently in a stable condition.”

Taylor Swift also posted her reaction to what happened on Instagram, saying she was “completely in shock” and “at a complete loss for how to ever convey [her] sympathies to these families.” In a great display of solidarity, her fans have united to create and donate to an online fundraiser to help the families affected. It has raised nearly 200 thousand pounds at the time of this writing.

The Southport community, understandably, are left reeling from the appalling attack, and have been demanding answers, joined by many on social media. Although more answers should come in due time, it is most important never to forget the real victims of these terrible tragedies and all those who see their lives irredeemably changed in the aftermath.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy