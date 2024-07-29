In the tight-knit community of Baldwinsville, the tragic loss of Ava Wood, a 14-year-old student and athlete, has left a deep void. In an apparent murder-suicide, two lives were lost in one night. While the investigation is over, not many know about this tragic incident.

Recommended Videos

Who was Ava Woods?

Ava was a ninth-grader at Durgee Jr. High School, and was recognized for her academic excellence and enthusiasm for sports. She played soccer, and participated in track & field, proudly wearing the #18 jersey on Baldwinsville’s Girls’ Junior Varsity Soccer team. Corey Fonseca, her soccer coach at the Syracuse Development Academy, remembered her as an “incredible person” who was a joy to coach.

The tragic incident

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Ava Wood was found shot in the head inside her home in Baldwinsville. Her father, 51-year-old Christopher Wood, was also discovered in the house with a self-inflicted shotgun wound. Authorities recovered a shotgun at the scene, leading them to conclude it was a murder-suicide. The sequence of events began when Heather Wood, Ava’s mother, called 9-1-1 that morning after her daughter did not show up for school. Heather reported to dispatchers that Christopher had called her the previous night with a chilling message: “This is how it ends for us.”

She also mentioned that Christopher had been struggling with depression recently. The investigation that followed unveiled that Christopher Wood, who had never owned a gun, had purchased the 20-gauge shotgun used in the tragic incident just 16 days prior.

Family and community mourning

Heather Wood, in a heartfelt statement, expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community.

We want to begin by expressing our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we’ve received in the last 24 hours- It is the love and support from our community that will sustain us in the coming days. She loved each and every one of you, and we are grateful for the love you have shown her and our family.

She urged Ava’s friends, classmates, and teammates to continue sharing photos and tributes to honor Ava’s memory. The community of Baldwinsville also rallied to support the Wood family during this difficult time. A prayer service and candlelight vigil were held in Ava’s honor on Sunday, bringing together friends, family, and community members to mourn and remember the young girl. Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist the Wood family with funeral expenses.

Today, Ava’s memory lives on through the tributes and love shared by those who knew her. As her soccer coach poignantly stated to Spectrum News 1: “The most important thing we can do is try and remember the positives. She was someone you showed up and really enjoyed coaching because she was just a great kid.”

In the wake of this tragic event, the Baldwinsville community continues to come together, finding solace in shared memories and collective support. Ava Wood’s legacy of kindness, talent, and determination will not be forgotten.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy