What Happened To Daniel Larson and What Did He Do?

Controversial TikToker Daniel Larson was arrested on May 1, 2024, in Colorado on federal charges, according to court filings. Larson had been arrested in the past and had reportedly arrived for a probation hearing when he was taken into custody by federal agents.

Recommended Videos

Larson was already infamous online for producing erratic content that drew accusations of racism and pedophilia. And in 2020, Larson announced he would run for president. About a year before his most recent arrest, Larson posted a clip on TikTok where he pulled an Olive Garden fire alarm announcing everyone inside was under “citizens arrest.” Larson was taken into custody for the incident.

Daniel Larson was arrested for a series of bomb threats

According to court filings, Daniel Larson was arrested in May 2024 for a series of bomb threats the notorious TikToker made over the phone throughout 2023, targeting places like a Colorado courthouse and state government building, a nonprofit center in the state, and even the White House. He also threatened FBI headquarters and one FBI agent, specifically.

About a month before Larson was arrested, he shared a TikTok post in April 2024 stating FBI agents were at his door after he ordered “7,000 pounds of Tannerite” to his Colorado home. Meanwhile, Larson has not commented publicly about his arrest on explosive charges. On May 1, however, he uploaded a comment stating he was going “into the mountains” for the foreseeable future over “safety concerns.”

Daniel Larson’s arrest drew strong reactions online

News that Daniel Larson was arrested drew comments from fans and posts from other high-profiler TikTokers like Noah Glenn Carter. “I don’t think there’s any getting out for Daniel this time,” Carter said.

In the comments section on Carter’s post, Daniel added, ” … Daniel Larson is obviously mentally ill and being influenced by others around him.” In another Carter post about Larson’s arrest, Yeetman commented, “Bro Daniel Larson just needs help. He does not need prison.”

Larson faces six counts of “Use or Threatened Use of Explosive Material” and one count of “Interstate Communication of Threats.” If convicted he could be fined $250,000 for each charge, and face up to 65 years in prison.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more