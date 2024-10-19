What happened to Dustin Mitchell Kjersem, the Montana man whose cause of death shifted from bear attack to ‘vicious’ homicide?

The death of 35-year-old Dustin Mitchell Kjersem has taken a twist that reads like a plot from a true-crime thriller. What was initially reported as a tragic bear attack has now been reclassified as a brutal homicide.

Kjersem’s story began to unfold on the morning of Saturday, October 12, when a 911 caller reported finding a deceased man in a tent approximately 2.5 miles up Moose Creek Road, north of Big Sky. The caller, later identified as Kjersem’s friend, initially suspected a bear attack, a not uncommon occurrence in the wilderness of Montana. However, as authorities arrived on the scene, the narrative quickly began to shift.

Multiple agencies, including the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, responded to the incident. An FWP officer with expertise in bear attacks examined the scene but found no evidence of bear activity. This crucial detail prompted investigators to pivot their approach, treating the case as a potential homicide.

Who killed Dustin Mitchell Kjersem and made it look like a bear attack?

As the investigation progressed, the true nature of Kjersem’s death came to light. An autopsy revealed that the victim had sustained “multiple chop wounds,” including injuries to his skull. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer described the incident as a “vicious attack,” noting that the weapon used was substantial enough to cause significant damage to both Kjersem’s skull and other areas of his body.

Kjersem, a resident of Belgrade, Montana, was last seen on the afternoon of October 10 when he set out for what was supposed to be a weekend camping trip. He was driving his black 2013 Ford F-150, equipped with a black topper and a silver aluminum ladder rack. According to Detective Nate Kamerman, Kjersem had been in contact with people on Thursday afternoon as he drove to the campsite, an area with limited cell service.

The victim’s tent, discovered at a makeshift campsite, was well-kept and filled with camping equipment, suggesting that Kjersem had indeed planned for a weekend getaway. He was supposed to meet a friend on Friday, but when he failed to show up, the friend went searching and made the grim discovery.

The remote location of the crime scene has presented unique challenges for investigators. Sheriff Springer has acknowledged that the lack of information makes it difficult to determine whether there is an ongoing threat to the community. “We don’t have enough information to know at this time,” he said, “but we do know that someone was out there who killed someone in a very heinous way.“

Kjersem’s sister, Jillian Price, has made an emotional plea for help. Describing her brother as a skilled tradesman and loving father, Price urged the community to come forward with any information that could lead to the identification of Kjersem’s killer. “There is someone in our valley who is capable of truly heinous things,” she stated, her words underscoring the gravity of the situation.

As the investigation continues, authorities are casting a wide net, appealing to the public for any information that could help solve this puzzling case. They’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was in the Moose Creek area between October 10 and 12, or anyone with trail or game camera footage from the vicinity.

