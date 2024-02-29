What happened to Meek Mill?

This article mentions sexual assault. Please read with caution.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with a series of sexual assault lawsuits in late 2023, and in early 2024, a sexual harassment and assault suit from his old producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. Two names were redacted in Jones’ litigation, and some now suspect one of them is Meek Mill.

Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, is just the latest high-profile celebrity rumored to be linked to Combs’ ongoing legal problems — another is popular Bishop T.D. Jakes, although Jakes’ involvement was never confirmed. Online speculation related to Mill began because although the name in the lawsuit is redacted, it does mention that whoever it is, they’re a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj, and Meek fits that bill.

Jones’ Diddy suit alleges the hip-hop impresario sexually assaulted and possibly drugged him on several occasions, and by association, many suggest that it seems that Mill may have been sexually assaulted by Combs, too. As one X post points out, Minaj herself may have been alluding to the Mill situation long ago when she said, “Do you think it’s a lot of undercover brothers in the industry … cause I do.”

Those rumors related to Mill and Combs worsened when DJ Academiks added his to the chorus of voices alleging Mill was one of the names redacted in the suit.

Meek Mill denies the allegations

The way you niggas coming on the sick now… I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird https://t.co/0WLuyCDhIu — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024 via Meek Mill/X

As hearsay went viral that Meek Mill was named in Lil Rod’s lawsuit, causing Meek Mill to trend on X, Mill posted on the platform several times, denying it and targeting at least one of his updates at DJ Akademiks. One Mill X post said, ” … We snitching or we gay … They are powering this stuff even if it’s fake! The goal is to disrupt the hip-hop community.” (To be clear, Mill’s alleged homosexuality is his business, but sexual assault is another matter.)

TMZ says Combs also denies Jones’ allegations, calling them “absurd.” In a statement, Combs’ lawyer, Shawn Holley, told the outlet,

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.” via TMZ

Mill’s potential involvement in Jones’ suit came as the Philly rapper dropped a new EP, HEATHENISM. And based on X response, the Diddy controversy failed to dampen the generally positive fan reaction to Mill’s new material.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.