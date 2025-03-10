What happened to Sudiksha Konanki, the missing girl in Punta Cana?

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student, disappeared while on vacation in the Dominican Republic at a Punta Cana resort on Thursday, March 6, according to Virginia’s Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, where Konanki’s family lives. The last person to see Konanki alive told local authorities she may have drowned.

Born in India, Konanki is a permanent resident of the United States who traveled to the Dominican Republic with five female college friends. Speaking with CNN, Konanki’s father, Subbarayudu, who doubts the story given to police by the last man to see his daughter, said Konanki arrived on Monday, March 3. Konanki’s mother and father flew to Punta Cana when Konanki was reported missing.

Subbarayudu also said Konanki and her friends arrived at a beach party on March 6 with several men they had met after arriving at the Riu Republica Resort, where they were staying, at around 4 a.m.

Konanki’s friends left the party, but she stayed behind with one man, who, according to surveillance video, left the beach where the party happened alone around 10 a.m., and Konanki has not been seen since.

The man has been identified and interviewed

MEDIA RELEASE:

LCSO Investigation of Missing Student in Dominican Republic.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is actively assisting in the investigation of a missing college student on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

For full release: https://t.co/cxIgWFdAi6 pic.twitter.com/Rs98SnDgdP — Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (@LoudounSheriff) March 10, 2025

On March 10, CNN reported that local authorities had interviewed the young man Konanki was with at the party, and were working to corroborate what he said happened that night. Multiple reports say he told authorities they went swimming, and that Konanki was swept out to sea by a wave and possibly drowned.

As of March 10, U.S., Dominican, Indian, and Virginia authorities were assisting in the search for the student. The hotel chain where Konanki and her friends stayed has also cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities are searching the water for Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh pre-med student. Her father, Subbarayudu, fears his daughter may have been kidnapped or trafficked. In June, the U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 of 4 travel warning for the Dominican Republic, warning visitors of violent crime, armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault.

Many questions remain

According to the Dominican Civil Defense, drones and helicopters were deployed to search for Konanki, and on March 10, the Civil Defense announced a K-9 unit joined the effort.

A translated comment on a Dominican Civil Defense social media post questioned the account given by the last man to see Konanki alive, who the commenter says is named Joshua Ribe, about an apparent drowning, asking why he never contacted the authorities and only told investigators what happened when they questioned him.

According to Fox News, Konanki’s father told Dominican authorities in an official complaint, “Her belongings, including personal items like her phone and wallet, were left with her friends, which is unusual because she always carried her phone with her. In light of these circumstances, I respectfully request that the authorities take immediate steps to investigate not only the possibility of an accidental drowning, but also the possibility of a kidnapping or foul play.”

