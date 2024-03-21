What happened to the Averett University professor found dead?

Averett University professor David Hanbury went missing in Orlando, Florida, and was found dead on March 16, 2024. The Virginia psychology professor was in Orlando for a conference. As of this report, the Hanbury investigation was ongoing, but here’s what’s known about where Hanbury was found and how he may have died.

Hanbury, originally from Kentucky, was an associate professor of psychology at Averett University, a private Baptist University in Danville, Virginia. Hanbury, 37, traveled to Orlando for the Southeastern Psychological Association conference when he missed a scheduled appearance. Family members, meanwhile, said they couldn’t contact him and calls to his cell phone went to voice mail.

On Saturday, March 16, Orlando police were called to Club Orlando, described as the city’s “only private men’s club,” according to the Daily Mail, and widely reported to be a “gay men’s sauna.” Club Orlando staff said a dead body was found on the premises, although where in the club the deceased was located has not been reported. The remains were confirmed to be Hanbury.

David Hanbury’s death did not appear suspicious

As of this report, Orlando police said David Hanbury’s death did not “appear suspicious,” but his exact cause of death had not been determined. When Hanbury’s death was announced, students and staff at Averett University organized a memorial, WSLS.com reported. “I feel like I can speak for any of his students. He really pushes you to be the best version of yourself in and outside the classroom,” Hanbury’s student, Ashley Navarro, said.

Hanbury’s parents and brother also shared Facebook updates on Hanbury’s passing. Jack and Sally Hanbury wrote in part, “We are heartbroken at the loss of our youngest son. God never created a kinder, sweeter person. Maybe that is why he was called.” Hanbury’s brother, JJ, added, ” … We’re all struggling, and this is so hard. I’ve never seen through anything like this.”