What happened to 13-year-old Madeline Soto? Her disappearance and stepfather’s arrest, explained

Of all the Arrest Affidavits' this true crime writer has gone through, this was not the most extensive, but no doubt one of the most disturbing.

Not long ago, the body of 11-year-old Texas girl Audrii Cunningham was discovered, suspected to have been murdered by a family friend and neighbor. More recently but not far apart, the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto from Florida was found.

The prime suspect is also a man, but in this case, a man who had an even greater responsibility of protecting her. It feels like, especially as of late, these kinds of cases happen way too often. But it doesn’t – and it shouldn’t – make it an easier pill to swallow.

Instead, her mother’s long-term boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, 37, arrested two days before Madeline’s body was found, appears to have done the unthinkable. One good look at his arrest affidavit is enough to make any sensible person feel sick. But the initial arrest affidavit does not include the possibility that he was the one who also claimed his stepdaughter’s life.

Overwhelming evidence against Sterns

Screengrabs via Fox 35 Orlando/Law&Crime Network/YouTube

Madeline disappeared on February 26, less than a week after her 13th anniversary. She was reported to have been missing since Sterns’ dropped her off at school but an official missing child’s report wasn’t filed until that evening, after her mother went to school to pick her up at around 4:30 pm and was told her daughter hadn’t been in attendance all day.

It was reported that Maddie – as she was known – was last seen outside a Church wearing a green sweatshirt, black shorts, and white shoes. This, as stated by police, was likely not the case. If there was a girl of this description at Church that morning, it wasn’t Madeline.

Shockingly, as her mother pled for help and her daughter’s safe return in one of the interviews she gave, Stephens can be seen in the back, loitering around while knowing exactly what he did. He can be seen nervously fidgeting, cracking his knuckles, and, it seems to me, making his constant presence known to his girlfriend.

Screengrab via Fox 35 Orlando/YouTube

Even if Sterns is found innocent of having taken Madeline’s life, there is little way to explain away why he had explicit sexual material featuring a child at their family home on his phone; or why his phone coincidentally reset to factory settings on the day she disappeared. It is also reported that he tried to get rid of other evidence, like Maddie’s school PC, by throwing it in the trash.

Sterns was first arrested on two counts: Count 1, Sexual Battery, and Count 2, Possession of Child Sexual Material – in other words, he had recorded (and deleted) instances of his abuse which the investigators were able to recover. It is usual for police to arrest suspects on lesser charges – although ‘lesser’ in this case sounds like a brutal understatement – before bringing out the ultimate capital charge once enough evidence has been gathered.

During the interview wherein he surrendered his phone, Sterns made some odd, and ultimately self-incriminating statements. One was that he dropped Madeline down the street from her school, instead of at the school gates like the family said was usual. That morning, Madeline had also coincidently “forgotten” her phone at home.

But the most damning evidence has to be the inexcusable sexual material, assumingly of Maddie, contained in his phone. The arrest affidavit is partly censored, but what is visible is horrifying enough. So horrifying, that you immediately understand why, allegedly, Maddie texted her friends shortly before her disappearance saying she intended to go live in the woods once she turned 13.

It is not a stretch to assume she had wanted to flee from the monster at home. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to. All we can hope now is that anyone culpable for her long-time suffering and eventual tragic demise faces the most appropriate justice.

Screengrabs via Fox 35 Orlando/YouTube

If you live or frequent the area and can remember anything that might help the case, such as having seen Sterns’ car (as shown above) you’re encouraged to call the crime line at 800-423-8477.