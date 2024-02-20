Was Audrii Cunningham found?

Audrii Cunningham of Livingston, Texas, was reported missing around 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, when she failed to get on the morning school bus. Days later, 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal was declared a person of interest in the 11-year-old’s disappearance. But has Cunningham been found?

After Cunningham vanished, an Amber Alert was issued in the area. The Austin American-Statesman says Cunningham’s family lives near bodies of water, including Lake Livingston, which authorities searched but found nothing. The police have now turned their efforts elsewhere.

One clue to Cunningham’s whereabouts was discovered, however, when a young girl’s backpack was spotted near Lake Livingston dam, police said.

Audrii Cunningham remains missing

STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 02/15/2024 for Audrii Cunningham from Livingston, TX. pic.twitter.com/MXDzSeSIZA — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) February 17, 2024 via Texas Alerts/X

Despite the backpack discovery, as of this report, Audrii Cunningham remains missing. Don Steven McDougal, arrested as a person of interest in the case, reportedly lived on the Cunningham’s property and was a family friend. He was known to spend time with Cunningham, and said he was with her the morning she vanished.

McDougal has a criminal record, including “enticing a child with intent” from 2007, and his car has also been declared a “vehicle of interest.” On the same day that Cunningham vanished, McDougal was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon unrelated to the Livingston case. McDougal is cooperating with Texas authorities.

On whether her daughter may still be alive, Cunningham’s mom, Cassie Matthews, said, “I am not going to be the same unless my baby is returned to me, and neither is her family, any of us, any of her friends, any of the people that she has been connected to in the community.”

No formal charges were filed against McDougal, and the investigation into Cunningham’s disappearance was ongoing. A $7,000 reward was offered for information regarding Cunningham’s whereabouts.