Who is Audrii Cunningham’s dad?

On Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham vanished on her way to school, and since then, her mother, Cassie Matthews, has spoken openly in the press about her daughter’s disappearance. But what’s known about Cunningham’s dad?

Recommended Videos

Cunningham’s father’s identity is of interest because 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal, who lived with Cunningham’s dad, was declared a person of interest in the case. On the same day the Cunningham was declared missing, McDougal was arrested on unrelated assault charges in Livingston, Texas, where Cunningham lived.

Meanwhile, McDougal’s car has also been declared a “vehicle of interest” related to Cunningham’s disappearance, and McDougal has a criminal record including “enticing a child with intent.”

Audrii Cunningham’s father’s name has not been revealed

via Fox 26 News

However, little else is known about Audrii Cunningham’s dad beyond the fact he lived on the same property as Don Steven McDougal. McDougal would reportedly babysit Cunningham on occasion, according to Fox 26 Houston. Audrii’s mom, Cassie Matthews, lived elsewhere, and Matthews said she was unaware that McDougal was in her daughter’s life before her daughter vanished.

Meanwhile, McDougal admitted he saw Cunningham the morning she disappeared, and was cooperating with the investigation. He had not been charged with any crime.

On searching for her daughter, Matthews said,

“Hard is an understatement. This is the stuff you see on TV, and you can only imagine what the family and the parents are going through, and there’s no words for it. There is not one feeling you feel. It’s a roller coaster. You are broken, you are mad, you are empty, and right now, I am empty.” via Click2 Houston

Less than a week after Cunningham was reported missing, her backpack had been found near Lake Livingston dam, and a $7,000 reward was offered for information regarding her whereabouts.