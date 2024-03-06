What happened to the Kent County child abusers with 646 charges against them?

The unsettling things they did to their kids are hard to comprehend. But what happened after their mask came off?

Nothing compares to a parents’ love – it’s an invincible shield, keeping you safe from the world’s troubles. Yet, what if the ones you need shielding from are your own family? In such a scenario, the threat resides within your own home, with little chance of escape. Unless, of course, someone discovers the truth. But even then, the memories linger – the ones where those meant to love you unconditionally become the source of your anguish.

This is what will likely be forever etched in the hearts of Charles and Mary Vinson’s sons. Recounting what they endured at the hands of the Kent County child abusers is challenging and even more so to comprehend. Yet, what adds to the distress is that instead of providing protection, their parents were the ones subjecting them to a living hell.

Domestic nightmare

In Houston district, Kent County, just 20 miles south of Dover. Charles Vinson (37) resided there with his two biological sons, aged 10 and 11, alongside his new wife, Mary (46). Behind closed doors, an authentic hell.

Mary Vinson once professed her love for the boys, asserting she had no desire to cause them harm. However, her actions painted the exact opposite picture of love. The torments endured by the children persisted for over 20 months. They were compelled to stand motionless, deprived of food and water for more than 24 hours, and forced to wash in water tainted by their waste. Subsequently, they endured strangulation, punches, kicks, and various unspeakable atrocities.

“These are the cases that keep us up at night. The pain that these children endured — and that it was inflicted by people who should have been their protectors — is unthinkable,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings expressed.

Charles Vinson was far from innocent. He regularly witnessed his wife’s abuses and, at times, even joined in with a few spanks and punches. The toll on their young bodies occasionally became too much, leading to multiple hospitalizations lasting up to one month.

One of the hospitalizations eventually brought to light the atrocities concealed within those walls. A doctor at Nemours Hospital for Children raised the alarm when one of the boys faced “imminent risk of death upon admission” due to severe dehydration, leading to a three-day stay in intensive care. This critical situation prompted authorities to initiate an investigation into the ongoing abuse.

The 646 horrific charges

When confronted about the mistreatment, Charles Vinson confessed that the boys endured week-long room confinements and up to a day without food as punishment. He admitted turning a blind eye to his wife’s abusive actions, but the full extent of the horrors remained beyond imagination.

It wasn’t until police uncovered footage from a hidden camera in the boys’ room that the true nature of the atrocities became clear. In Feb. 2022, the Vinsons found themselves in cuffs, with a hefty $600,000 cash bond hanging over their heads. Delaware prosecutors indicted them in late 2022, accusing the couple of subjecting their children to abuse and torture.

The numbers were off the charts – 600 charges for her and 46 for him, a total of 646. If found guilty on all counts, Mary Vinson could have been looking at a maximum sentence of over 1,150 years, while her husband might have faced 270 years. Several lives behind bars for shattering the very two lives that should have mattered the most to them.

On September 26, 2023, both of them pled guilty. Mary Vinson admitted to 30 felonies, involving charges of child abuse and kidnapping, while Charles Vinson confessed to 13 counts. When confronted about the charges, they didn’t deny their actions. But then again, how could they?

Over a 150-year payback

On Thursday, Feb. 29, the long-awaited final sentence was delivered. Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clarke handed down 106 years for Mary Vinson and 49 for Charles. He dismissed all defense appeals for minimum sentences, citing the documented cruelty seen in the footage.

Despite defense attorney John Malik‘s portrayal of Charles as someone attempting to steer clear of conflicts with his wife, Judge Clarke remained resolute. The judge observed how the father not only enabled the abuse but sometimes actively participated. Charles Vinson himself, after all, took full responsibility for his dreadful actions – in his own words, expressing shame at being called a father.

The legal community felt a genuine sense of relief with the sentencing. Attorney General Kathy Jennings expressed her appreciation to law enforcement for rescuing the kids from the torment they were enduring:

“Knowing what these children experienced weighs on all of us. But knowing that they are safe now is why we do this work.”

Evil confined, yet memories remain

Fortunately, this dreadful story took a positive turn. The Division of Family Services took custody of the children in October 2021, putting an official end to their ordeal. Nonetheless, their hearts and minds may still carry vivid memories of the past.

“It will be impossible for them to forget the evil done to them. They will carry this with them for the rest of their lives,” stated Judge Clarke.

Despite showing considerable improvement, the two boys are struggling to find new families, as mentioned by Mark Hudson, a representative from the Office of the Child Advocate. Prospective adopters tend to step back upon learning about their past. The trauma they experienced may persist, adding to the uncertainty about their future.