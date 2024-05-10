Category:
True Crime

What happened at The Family Fare Supermarket in Midland Michigan? Explained

A woman in Midland, MI. came up with a unique solution to America's housing crisis.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 10, 2024 12:06 pm

Housing is expensive everywhere in the U.S., and in Midland, MI. one 34-year-old woman came up with a unique solution. The problem was, the arrangement was illegal and she was asked to leave.

Recommended Videos

For about a year, the woman who has not been named in the press lived inside the sign on the rooftop of The Family Fare Supermarket. The sign sits on top of the roof, with about a 10 by 15-foot hollow peak at the top and a small door for access. It’s unclear how the woman’s unique living situation came about. She was noticed, however, when construction workers found an extension cord leading to the door and reported they thought someone might be living there.

A Family Fare spokesperson told USA Today, she’d been seen before ” … and then all of a sudden she would vanish. No one really knew where she went but no one ever indicated or thought that she would be up on top of the roof.” And since she was found out, Midland locals have started calling her the “Rooftop Ninja.”

Her place sounds pretty tricked out

via ABC12/YouTube

Despite the unusual circumstances, the Rooftop Ninjas place sounds pretty nice, with flooring, a desk, a computer, a coffee maker, clothing, a houseplant, and food, according to the Detroit Free Press. (A 10 by 15-foot studio apartment with all that, and for free?! San Francisco, eat your heart out.) Reportedly she had a job and a car the entire time, and she didn’t tell the authorities how she came and went from the makeshift residence without being seen.

Once discovered, she was asked to leave and she vacated the premises without incident. It’s not clear where she went. Midland police offered housing assistance information, but she turned them down. She was trespassed from the property but no charges were filed. She took some of her stuff when she left and Family Fare has cooperated with the woman to help her move her remaining property.

“They were like ‘OMG, someone is living in that sign,’” Midland Police Department Public Relations Officer Brennon Warren said, according to Midland Daily News. “I’ve never seen anything like this before in my career. She made it home,” Warren said.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What is Joseph Hall’s release date?
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What is Joseph Hall’s release date?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 9, 2024
Read Article Who was Rodney Alcala, ‘The Dating Game’ killer?
Rodney Alcala
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who was Rodney Alcala, ‘The Dating Game’ killer?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 9, 2024
Read Article What happened to George Floyd?
A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis and his death has sparked a national reckoning about race and policing in the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to George Floyd?
David James David James May 9, 2024
Read Article South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller died by suicide. So why is her sister afraid of her husband?
Mica and JP Miller
Category: True Crime
True Crime
South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller died by suicide. So why is her sister afraid of her husband?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Bad Surgeon’: Who is Paolo Macchiarini’s wife Emanuela Pecchia, and where is she now?
Paolo Macchiarini with Emanuela Pecchia
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘Bad Surgeon’: Who is Paolo Macchiarini’s wife Emanuela Pecchia, and where is she now?
William Kennedy and others William Kennedy and others May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is Joseph Hall’s release date?
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What is Joseph Hall’s release date?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 9, 2024
Read Article Who was Rodney Alcala, ‘The Dating Game’ killer?
Rodney Alcala
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who was Rodney Alcala, ‘The Dating Game’ killer?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 9, 2024
Read Article What happened to George Floyd?
A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis and his death has sparked a national reckoning about race and policing in the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to George Floyd?
David James David James May 9, 2024
Read Article South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller died by suicide. So why is her sister afraid of her husband?
Mica and JP Miller
Category: True Crime
True Crime
South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller died by suicide. So why is her sister afraid of her husband?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Bad Surgeon’: Who is Paolo Macchiarini’s wife Emanuela Pecchia, and where is she now?
Paolo Macchiarini with Emanuela Pecchia
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘Bad Surgeon’: Who is Paolo Macchiarini’s wife Emanuela Pecchia, and where is she now?
William Kennedy and others William Kennedy and others May 7, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.