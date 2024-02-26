What happened to the man who fled the crash that killed his daughter? The Shelby Binney car accident, explained

On a rainy evening in Jan. 2024 in Bixby, Oklahoma, Elliott Binney was driving his wife and three children — including his teenage daughter, Shelby Binney — when Elliott tried to pass another car in a no-passing zone. His car traveling at around 70 mph, witnesses said, when Elliott lost control, and the vehicle rolled over.

According to KJRH.com, 16-year-old Shelby was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the car. Authorities responded to the accident, and Shelby was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Meanwhile, Elliott’s wife and two other children, both of whom were reportedly elementary school age, were treated for their injuries. Elliott’s wife later said they were arguing when the crash happened, Fox23.com reported. Elliott said he hit an oil spot, which caused the car to run off the road.

Elliott Binney fled the scene

With his teenage daughter thrown from the vehicle and his other three family members injured, Elliott Binney fled the scene of the wreck. He then walked to another family-owned vehicle, which the authorities tracked. The next day, Elliott was arrested, and about a month later, Elliott was charged with first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of the accident.

Elliott’s daughter, Shelby Binney, was a competitive cheerleader, and when she died, her cheer gym released a Facebook statement. It read,

“[Shelby] was loved by everyone around her. She was a bright light in the gym, a hard-working athlete, and the best teammate you could ask for. She would always encourage others in the gym. She had a heart of gold and showed kindness to all.” via Oklahoma Xtreme Allstar Cheer/Facebook

Elliott Binney had a bottle of vodka in the car

Also found at the scene of the wreck was an open bottle of vodka. Elliott Binney, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck, told police he had only just purchased it and taken a “swig.” Among the charges mentioned, Binney is now charged with transporting an open container.

The Oklahoman says that Binney was taken into custody the day after the accident that killed his daughter, nearly 50 miles away from where the wreck happened. He reportedly was still slurring his words, police body cam footage revealed. Too much time had passed, and the police were unable to determine Binney’s blood alcohol content when his daughter died.

After his arrest, Binney — who has a criminal record involving leaving the scene of other car wrecks and a 2002 assault conviction — was released on bond. The Binney family, meanwhile, launched a GoFundMe to help cover Shelby’s funeral costs.