Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Alfred W. Ruf mugshot
Screenshot via Richmond Police Department
Category:
True Crime

What happened to the man who poisoned his wife’s Coca-Cola so he could marry her daughter?

He said he "felt bad" about what he'd done.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Aug 28, 2024 02:23 pm

In 2021, then 69-year-old Alfred W. Ruf took his wife to the hospital six times with symptoms including serious headaches, nausea, and drowsiness. Ruf’s wife, who at this writing has not been identified in the press, tested positive for illegal drugs, which she said she didn’t take.

Recommended Videos

About a year later, Ruf’s wife told the police her husband admitted he had tried to kill her by putting drugs like MDMA, cocaine, and benzodiazepines, which her daughter from a previous marriage had given him, in her Coca-Cola. Ruf confessed to what he’d done because he “felt bad,” and admitted he conspired to murder his wife with his wife’s daughter, who in her 30s, and the daughter’s female friend.

Ruf revealed he was having an affair with his wife’s daughter, and said they planned to be together after Ruf’s wife died, Indiana news outlet WXIN reported. Ruf said they planned to kill his wife to collect on a life insurance policy, and that her daughter also hoped to collect on the proceeds from selling their home.

Ruf’s wife’s daughter performed sex acts for Ruf

via Joe Schroeder/X

As if Alfred Ruf having an affair with his wife’s daughter wasn’t unsettling enough, the women involved in the case performed for Ruf sexually with each other, in addition to the sexual relationship Ruf had with his wife’s daughter. Ruf reportedly paid his wife’s daughter and the other woman for the sex shows, and while Ruf was having sex with his wife’s daughter, the other woman allegedly stole his wife’s belongings. All of this happened after Ruf’s wife was drugged and fell asleep.

Once arrested, Ruf, so far the only person charged in the case, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery posing a risk of death. In Aug. 2024, Ruf, 71, was sentenced to four years in prison and five years probation. In 2022, when Ruf was arrested, authorities said they were investigating two other suspects involved in the case, presumably Ruf’s wife’s daughter and her friend. Neither woman has so far been identified in the press. The status of that investigation is unclear.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.