What happened to the people who tried to stop Michael Banks from dating his own daughter?

On Jan. 17, 2024, Tampa Bay police were called to the home of Michael Banks. Banks had reportedly written a letter to his 17-year-old daughter, demanding that she enter a romantic relationship with him, and the authorities arrived because of what happened to two women, including Banks’ mother, who tried to intervene.

The two older women at the scene when police arrived were Banks’ 60 year old mother, and her friend Josephine Muentes, 52. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the names of Banks’ mother and his daughter were not revealed in the press. When Banks snapped, Muentes and Banks’ mom were reportedly discussing kicking Banks out of the home as a result of his letter to his daughter, which read that she should “enter into a relationship with him and not date anyone else,” court documents state. Banks’ daughter was reportedly in the shower when the confrontation took place.

Muentes was shot and killed

When Michael Banks, 42, learned his mother and Muentes intended to separate Banks from his daughter, Banks grabbed a handgun and opened fire. Muentes was shot and killed. When police arrived, they found Michael Banks’ mother and his teenage daughter outside the home, also having been shot by Banks. Banks then exchanged gunfire with one officer, but eventually, he surrendered.

Once arrested, Banks said he felt “betrayed and upset” by Muentes’ and his mother’s plan to intervene in his plan to have a romantic relationship with his daughter, whom he admitted propositioning. Banks also said he aimed for the head and torso area of his mom and daughter, neither of whom were seriously injured. Banks’ daughter was shot in the leg, while his mother was grazed in the head. No police officers were injured when Banks was taken into custody.

Banks was charged with first-degree murder

According to USA Today, Michael Banks was charged with first-degree murder for Josephine Muentes’ death, as well as three counts of attempted murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges. In 2007, Banks was convicted of aggravated battery in a case involving a pregnant woman. He was also convicted of simple battery in 2010.

In a statement, Tampa Bay Police Chief Lee Bercaw said:

“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who is deceased and those injured in today’s tragedy.“In every case, our officers run towards the danger, and fortunately today none of the brave officers were injured. It’s calls like these that are stark reminders of the dangers affiliated with this profession.” via Tampa.gov

As of this report, Banks had not yet entered a plea and was held without bail. His arraignment was expected on Feb. 6, 2024.