What happened to Elisabeth Fritzl and where is she now? The disturbing true story of the ‘Girl in the Basement’ explained.

John Steinbeck once observed that “There are some among us who live in rooms of experience we can never enter.” Well, the traumatic history of kidnapped daughter Elisabeth Fritzl is emblematic of such experiences, and her place of captivity was just such a room.

It is hard for many of us to imagine the horror of being held captive for 24 years, most especially at the hands of our own father. Elisabeth Fritzl, the real woman behind the shocking Lifetime movie Girl in the Basement, survived exactly this kind of purgatory. Her time in captivity spanned over two decades. As her friends and family searched for her above ground, Elisabeth was held silent in the one place many of them never thought to look — her own home. Thankfully, Elisabeth was able to survive her terrifying ordeal, and now can share her story. Here is everything Elisabeth endured, and where she is now.

Who is Elisabeth Fritzl?

Image via Hulu

The hit 2021 Lifetime network movie Girl in the Basement shone the light on one of the world’s most disturbing true crime cases. The movie, which starred Stefanie Scott and Judd Nelson, depicted the horrifying tale of a father who, unbeknownst to the rest of his family, kidnapped his own daughter and held her captive in a room in the family home’s basement. The story doesn’t end there, however; the movie depicts the father fathering his own grandchildren, and forcing the children also to be raised in the mother’s captive environment. While the Lifetime movie fictionalizes certain aspects of the story, the basic premise is all too real. It tells the tale of one of the most horrific true crime cases ever discovered.

The movie is based on the true story of Elisabeth Fritzl, a young girl who lived in Amstetten, Austria. In 2008, Fritzl disclosed to police that she had been imprisoned, sexually abused, and forced to have seven children by her father, Josef Fritzl. She revealed that at the age of 18, her father had tricked her into going to the basement with him, under the rouse of helping him carry something. Once down there, he forced her into the basement cell, where he held her captive for nearly a quarter century. The story seemed too horrific to be believed, yet there was an abundance of proof.

What happened to Elisabeth Fritzl?

Image via Lifetime

Elisabeth revealed that during her 24 years in the basement, she had given birth to seven children. She explained that three of the children remained in the basement with her, while her father brought the other four upstairs to raise with his wife as foundlings. One baby had died in early infancy, Elisabeth revealed, and her father had cremated the child himself. It was a horrifying tale, to say the least, and one that was verified when the basement was searched and the children’s DNA tested. It concluded that indeed, Josef Fritzl was the father and grandfather of the six remaining children.

Elisabeth was able to escape when her eldest daughter Kerstin, who was 19 at the time of discovery, was experiencing a health crisis. Fearing her daughter was near death, Elisabeth begged Josef to allow the girl to be taken to the hospital, where the police were then tipped off to the unusual circumstances. Upon investigation, they were able to find Elisabeth in the home, and she finally revealed the entire sordid story of her imprisonment. Josef was arrested, and Elisabeth was finally free.

Where is Elisabeth Fritzl now?

Image via BBC News

In 2009, Josef Fritzl pled guilty to the charges of murder by negligence of his infant son Michael, as well as to the crimes of incest, rape, coercion and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to life in prison. Elisabeth was free to begin to pick up the pieces of her stolen life.

Yet the road to recovery was long for Elisabeth and her children. They were moved into a therapeutic facility in Amstetta, where they could begin their recovery. However, their years in the basement took their toll on the family, mentally and emotionally. The three children who lived in the basement with her had never been exposed to natural light, and after entire lifetimes in semi-darkness, they had to grow accustomed to the lights, sounds, and space of their new environment. One of the children, Stefan, stood 5’8”, yet the ceiling of the cellar where he was kept was 5’6”, meaning he had to continuously duck, which caused issues with his walking and posture. The emotional toll of their imprisonment was also quite severe, as the family faced flashbacks, panic attacks, and nightmares as a result of the confining conditions and violent atmosphere.

Upon their release from the treatment facility, Fritzl and her children moved to a quiet town in Austria only revealed as “Village X.” They have their own home with private security and CCTV. They received ongoing therapeutic assistance, and were offered name changes. According to The Sun, Elisabeth, now 56, has even found love with her bodyguard, Thomas Wagner. He now lives in the home with Elisabeth and her children. The family has no contact with Josef, however they do remain in contact with his wife, Rosemarie, who raised the four children who lived upstairs.

Elisabeth Fritzl lived through a horrifying ordeal that many of us could not even begin to imagine. Now she is able to finally be free and live a life of her choosing, which we are happy to share, is reportedly one filled with love, safety, and freedom.