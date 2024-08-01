What happened to Vybz Kartel?

In July 2024, there was a major update in the case of Vybz Kartel, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams 10 years earlier. The musician’s conviction had already been overturned in March 2024. But the question remained whether Kartel might be retried.

Williams’ murder happened in 2011, and reportedly stemmed from a firearm dispute. Williams, a member of the Jamaican musician’s entourage, and another man named, Lamar Chow, were at Kartel’s home — legal name Adidja Palmer — when both men were attacked. Chow survived, and later said he saw Williams’ body on the ground, but Kartel’s house subsequently burned and Williams’ body was never found, according to the BBC.

The Vybz Kartel appeal

via VybzKartelRadio/YouTube

Kartel maintained his innocence, but in 2014 the musician and three other men were convicted and sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole— in Kartel’s case — for 35 years. Kartel appealed the verdict in Jamaica and before London’s Privy Council, the highest court of appeals in British Commonwealth nations.

According to Kartel’s defense, a juror tried to bribe other jurors but was never removed from the case, among other issues, so the “Fever” singer’s conviction, they argued, should be overturned. In March, the British court agreed. It was then up to Jamaican authorities to decide if Kartel should be retried.

Kartel will not be retried

On July 31, the Jamaican appeals court ruled that Kartel, 48, would not be retried and was freed.

On July 31, the Jamaican appeals court ruled that Kartel, 48, would not be retried and was freed. Kartel’s health concerns, the passage of time, lack of witnesses, and cost were cited as reasons to forgo a new trial. Billboard says Kartel was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and a heart condition while behind bars, and may also have a thyroid condition. Kartel’s defense, meanwhile, described his prison conditions as “inhumane.”

Kartel’s post-release celebration

*Vybz Kartel freed*



Me on my way to Jamaica for his first concert: pic.twitter.com/Lu76XBLaZ6 — Adele (@Adele_lide) August 1, 2024 via Adele/X

News that Vybz Kartel would not be retried was cause for celebration at the Kingston, Jamaica courthouse, and from dancehall music fans on social media. Kartel, who has worked with Jay-Z, Eminem, and Rihanna, has had seven top 10 hits on the reggae Billboard charts. He never stopped making music while incarcerated, and his latest album, Born Fi Dis (Prelude) came out in 2021.

Commenting on Kartel’s release, 1Xtra’s Dancehall Show host Seani B called him one of the biggest artists in dancehall music. “[F]or the last 14 years, ” he told the BBC, “Kartel has probably become even more infamous. Now on his release, I would say he’s returned to a space that’s been awaiting him for so many years. There’s a whole new generation of dancehall fans that are just waiting for Vybz Kartel’s return to that music,” he added.

