What is Darla Jackson’s release date?

In 2017, Darla Jackson was sentenced to prison for killing Zachary Buob in a road rage incident in San Diego. Prosecutors said Jackson killed Buob on purpose, but she told a different story. Here are the details from the case, including how long Jackson’s sentence was, and — to the best of our knowledge —when she’ll be released.

According to Jackson, Buob, who was 39 when he died, purposely slowed down in front of her car, kicked the side of her car from his motorcycle, flipped her off, and sped away on Route 54 in Southern California. Jackson said she only chased him to exchange insurance information, NBCSanDiego reported.

According to the prosecution, Jackson first passed Jackson on Interstate 5 at high speeds, nearly swerving into him several times, and then crossed four lanes of traffic pursuing Buob onto Route 54. “She had every opportunity to change her mind and not chase my brother across two freeways,” Buob’s sister said, according to Fox5SanDiego.

How did Zachary Buob die?

During the high-speed pursuit, Darla Jackson’s car collided with Zachary Buob’s motorcycle and dragged him some 300 feet before stopping. Buob later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Whether the car accident killed Buob, a naval officer, was never in question. Instead, the trial sought to determine whether Jackson, who had no criminal record, killed Buob on purpose.

“I know a lot of awful things were said about me that made all you believe I did this on purpose. I’m not that person. I take full responsibility for all of them, but please believe me when I say I did not intend to harm your loved one. Please accept my heartfelt apology,” Jackson said, addressing Buob’s family. Facing second-degree murder charges, Jackson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a plea deal. Murder charges were then dropped.

What was the verdict on Darla Jackson?

In 2017, then-27-year-old Darla Jackson was sentenced to six years in prison for killing Zachary Buob two years earlier. She could have served anywhere from three to 11 years, but the judge chose six, giving Jackson credit for time served. It’s unclear when Jackson began serving her sentence, but as of 2024, she was still in custody in Santa Fe Springs, California, according to KendallCountyHistory.com, with an unknown release date.

When Jackson’s sentence was read, San Diego Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans said, “I think it’s going to be difficult for the family, but I think justice was served as best as it could be today. Nothing is going to bring Zach back, but I think justice was served, and [Jackson’s] going to be punished appropriately.”