What is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s TikTok?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard (now Blanchard-Anderson) has gained her freedom and is ready to, finally, live her best life.

Released on Dec. 28, 2023, Gypsy spent seven years behind bars, not having to serve the whole of the 10 years she was sentenced to for the plan she concocted to free herself from her mother’s claws, which had her resorting to murder. Due to mitigating circumstances, which included years upon years of abuse through Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, and the fact that she wasn’t the one who did the deed – it was her boyfriend at the time – Gypsy had life in prison off the table for her.

Now, no more physical prisons hold Gypsy away from the rest of the world. And she seems to want to connect to people, using her fame to advocate awareness of Munchausen by Proxy.

With a docuseries and a book to be released very soon, it seems like Gypsy’s media and social media presence is here to stay.

Finally free to live a normal healthy life

Gypsy Rose’s TikTok is gypsyroseblanchard727, and her Instagram handle is gypsyrose_a_blanchard. As of right now, Jan. 4, and after being released, Gypsy posted two videos talking directly to her followers on TikTok. In the first one, featured above, she’s thanking her fans for their support, sharing her joy at being released, and the excitement for the projects she has going on, including her E-book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, and the six-episode docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which premieres Jan. 5.

It is heartening to see the support Gypsy has gotten online from people all over the world, something which can be seen by going into her posts’ comment sections or even some online forums.

Responding to a Redditor who could not understand “why [Gypsy]’s being treated like a celebrity when she was an accomplice to a big murder,” one netizen said:

After those many years of suffering, people wish to see redemption for Gypsy, like an antihero who took an unquestionably morally wrong action but is learning how to live again in circumstances that don’t inspire similar desperate plans for an escape. Here’s hoping this is a new chapter in the redemption story Gypsy Rose has been carving for herself and that her voice continues to advocate for people who are experiencing similar horrors to what she went through.