How are Gypsy Rose Blanchard and ‘The Bachelorette’ alum Josh Seiter connected?

One has been released from prison after 7 years, the other is a reality TV star.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, convicted of helping to kill her mother and sentenced to 10 years in prison, had a most unexpected person slide into her DMs while behind bars: The Bachelorette‘s Josh Seiter. According to Seiter, however, any flirty overtones in his message were unintentional — you be the judge.

According to an exclusive report from TV Shows Ace, Seiter — who made an early exit in week 1 of The Bachelorette season 11 — contacted Blanchard via her Instagram stories, telling her he wanted to get to know her. Here’s her response:

“People like you disgust me. Trying to pray [sic] on the vulnerable. Well let me tell you something. I may look cute but I have a smart a** mouth and I’m not afraid to tell you to go f*ck yourself.”

Seiter then shared a message on his Instagram stories he merely reached out to Blanchard as a friend. “All I did was ask to get to know her … This was totally uncalled for,” he said.

In the past, Seiter had shared he found Blanchard “adorable” and that he had a “crush on her” (via In Touch Weekly).

Blanchard’s spoken for

Photo via Dr. Phil/YouTube

It’s unclear if Josh Seiter realized that Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 before contacting her. Blanchard, however, reportedly wasted no time reminding him in one of her two replies to the reality TV star. (Contrary to reports they split, Blanchard told Seiter she and Anderson are still together.)

“I don’t know who you are, or why you chose ME to try and find your 15 minutes of fame, but I have friends everywhere and I know what lies you’ve told online. I am a married woman, my husband’s name is Ryan Anderson and we do NOT appreciate crazy people like you spreading lies,” Blanchard said.

Seiter apparently wouldn’t take no for an answer and kept re-adding himself to Blanchard’s Instagram, so Blanchard’s partner, Anderson, also sent Seiter DMs and threatening voicemails warning him to quit contacting her. Seiter denies he re-added Blanchard after she shot him down the first time.

Has Josh Seiter moved on?

Photo via Josh Seiter/Instagram

Whatever the truth is about Josh Seiter’s intentions with Blanchard — he told TV Shows Ace he was open to a “romantic connection” but also ready to offer his legal services (he has a law degree) — he seems undeterred in his search for love.

In an Instagram story, Seiter said, “I am heartbroken that things didn’t work out between me and Gypsy but I will not give up on finding love” (via In Touch Weekly).

Since appearing on The Bachelorette, Seiter’s been romantically linked to 90 Day Fiancé‘s Karine Staehle and Yolanda Leak and Love After Lockup‘s Lizzie Kommes and Glorietta Besos. In July 2023, In Touch Weekly reported that Seiter had been in an open relationship with a woman named Jennifer since 2019.

On Dec. 28, 2023, Blanchard, aged 32 at the time, was released from prison early for the role she played in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, by Gypsy’s online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. In a shocking true-crime case, Dee Dee kept Gypsy in unnecessary medical treatments for much of her early life in what’s believed to have been a case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.