The tragic case of JonBenet Ramsey, the six-year-old beauty queen who was found murdered in her family’s Colorado home in 1996, continues to haunt true crime followers.

It has been almost 30 years and the case has had no breakthrough. Over the years, countless theories have emerged, with her family members being the prime suspects. Much of the spotlight has been on JonBenet’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, but some continue to wonder where JonBenet’s older brother, Burke Ramsey, is today. With a Netflix doc on the way, many more will be introduced to one of true crime’s most polarizing murders.

Growing up under scrutiny

Burke Ramsey, who was nine years old at the time of JonBenet’s death, faced intense scrutiny in the years following the tragedy. Some theorists even speculated about his involvement, though law enforcement has repeatedly cleared him as a suspect. Nonetheless, it must have been difficult to have a normal childhood while being at the center of relentless public speculation. That’s why it’s no surprise that Burke grew up largely out of the public eye.

In 2016, he gave a rare and controversial interview to Dr. Phil to mark the 20th anniversary of JonBenet’s death. During the interview, Burke, then in his late 20s, spoke about his sister’s murder and the impact it had on his life.

It’s hard to miss the cameras and news trucks in your front yard, and we’d go to the supermarket sometimes, and there’d be a tabloid with my picture [and] JonBenét’s picture plastered on the front. They would follow us around. Seeing that as a little kid [was] just this chaotic nightmare.

The interview was polarizing, with some viewers finding Burke’s demeanor awkward or unsettling. However, Dr. Phil made sure to remind everyone that Burke grew up under extraordinary circumstances, which would affect anyone’s ability to navigate media appearances. Despite the criticism, Burke maintained his innocence and reiterated that he had nothing to do with JonBenet’s death.

Where is he now?

Today, Burke Ramsey is now in his mid-30s and continues to keep a low profile. He attended Purdue University and reportedly works in the tech industry, living a relatively quiet life far from the media frenzy that surrounded his childhood. While he’s occasionally mentioned in updates about the JonBenet case, Burke seems to prefer staying out of the public eye.

In 2016, Burke Ramsey filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against CBS Corp. after their special The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey implied he was involved in his sister’s murder. Burke maintained his innocence, stating he had no role in JonBenet’s death. In January 2024, reports confirmed that Burke and CBS Corp. settled, although the terms and amount remain undisclosed, with no plans to make them public.

Despite the ongoing speculation about the case, Burke has tried to move on. His father, John Ramsey, continues to advocate for justice for JonBenet. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, JohnRamsey claimed that the key to solving his daughter’s 1996 murder might already exist in the form of untested DNA evidence.

Overall, it’s hard to imagine living with such a tragic legacy, but Burke Ramsey appears to have found some semblance of normalcy. While the mystery of JonBenet’s death remains unsolved, Burke’s focus seems to be on maintaining his privacy and building a life away from the spotlight.

