Who are the two Ohio women who went ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ on an old man’s corpse?

On Mondy, March 4, 2024, 80-year-old Douglas Layman, of Ashtabula, Ohio, showed up dead in the emergency room, brought there by two women who dropped him off at the hospital and just left. But as Ashtabula police would later learn, they took Layman on a bit of a joyride first.

According to Fox8.com, Karen Casbohm and Loreen Feralo lived with Layman, but were not his relatives. The same day Layman wound up in the ER already dead, the two women found him deceased in the home the three shared. Rather than call an ambulance, in a plot reminiscent of the 1989 dark comedy Weekend at Bernie’s, the two women decided to prop Layman up in the passenger seat of their car and steal his money.

Casbohm and Feralo stopped off at the bank

Reportedly, in the past, Karen Casbohm and Loreen Feralo had been allowed to withdraw money from Douglas Layman’s bank account, so long as he was present. So, on the way to the ER, they hit the bank drive-thru and allegedly collected $900 from Layman’s account.

After that, Casbohm and Feralo dropped Layman off at the hospital and disappeared. The authorities later caught up with Layman’s roommates. The two women then identified Layman’s body, and told the police what happened.

Casbohm and Feralo now face charges

Once caught, Karen Casbohm and Loreen Feralo were arrested and charged with theft and gross abuse of a corpse. Authorities said there may be additional charges filled, and if convicted, Casbohm and Feralo could spend time in prison.

According to the New York Post, a third person may have helped Casbohm and Feralo move the body, and both Casbohm and Feralo have criminal records, including theft, drug, and assault convictions. To date, Layman’s cause of death has not been announced.