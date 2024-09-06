Who is Chrystul Kizer, the woman who killed her sex trafficker and insisted she hadn’t broken the law

When Chrystul Kizer was 16 years old, a friend told her about a website that she could use to help get some extra spending money. The website was a forum for prostitution, and after she posted a man named Randall P. Volar answered her ad. Less than a year later he was dead, shot in the head and burned alive in his home.

After Volar answered Kizer’s ad, she lied and said she was 19. Volar complimented her eyes and body and started showering her with gifts. He bought her jewelry, a phone and took her out to steak dinners. She stopped looking on the site because he would give her enough money, sometimes up to $500.

Kizer said she understood that it was transactional and that he wanted something from her too. “He was the only friend that I actually had,” she said. On her 17th birthday, he bought her cupcakes and gave her LSD. She was then arrested for driving a stolen car and fleeing from the cops, and Volar paid her bail. He told her he wanted sexual favors in return.

She decided she didn’t want to see him anymore and moved in with a boyfriend. This didn’t sit well with Volar, she said. “He had started to talk violent and stuff,” she said. “I was going to stop talking to him, and he said if I did that he was going to kill me.”

During their “relationship,” Kizer said Volar would post ads for her and drive her to motels around Milwaukee where men would pay to be with her for 30 minutes at a time. She said she did it because “he was a grown-up, and I wasn’t.”

On the night of June 4, 2018, she said she fought with her boyfriend and texted Volar to ask if she could come over. “I had went into the house. … He had ordered some pizza. We were smoking, and he asked me if I wanted to drink any liquor. And then he had gave me this drug. I don’t know what it’s called. And after that, we started to watch movies. … And then, the drug, it made me feel weird or whatever.”

She shot him twice in the head and then poured “poured red liquor everywhere … grabbed tissue or toilet paper and started the fire,” per court records. However, her behavior afterward showed that maybe there was more to the story.

A few days before the murder, she messaged a friend on Facebook and said: “I’m finna get a bmw.” The friend asked her when and she said “soon.” All night when she was at his house she was texting someone about how she was “finna do it rn.” After the murder she drove off in Volar’s BMW.

What she didn’t know was that Volar was already under investigation by the Kenosha, Wisconsin police after they responded to a 911 call from a 15-year-old who said Volar gave her drugs and tried to kill her.

Volar met that girl on the same website he met Kizer, a now defunct site called Backpage. Volar was facing 40 years in prison for that, as well as charges including child pornagraphy and sexual abuse of underaged persons.

Police found more than 20 homemade recordings of Volar raping teen girls, with some being as young as 12 during the time of the recordings. Kizer’s case captured national attention, with some advocacy groups paying her bail and protesting on her behalf. While she was in jail, she said she found religion.

She was facing a life sentence but she eventually pleaded to second-degree reckless homicide and avoided a jury trial. Kizer, now 24, was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. She’ll have to submit to DNA testing and eventually attend a restitution hearing. The judge gave her credit for time served and said that even though she was recently baptized in prison, that didn’t change what happened to Volar and his home.

“The court is well aware of your circumstances surrounding your relationship with Mr. Volar,” Kenosha County Judge David Wilk said as he delivered his sentence. “You are not permitted to be the instrument of his reckoning. To hold otherwise is to endorse a descent into lawlessness and chaos.”



