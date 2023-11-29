Who is former track athlete Oscar Pistorius, and where is he now?

In the world of track and field, Oscar Pistorius is a name most are familiar with. While he rose to fame for his exceptional sports talents, his life spiraled into a chilling true crime tale for the ages.

Formerly known internationally as the “Blade Runner,” Oscar Pistorius has a truly compelling and complex story. Before an unfortunate event changed the trajectory of his life, the former athlete was widely recognized in sports circles. Undoubtedly, Pistorius redefined what it means to be an athlete with a disability. He was an international symbol of triumph over adversity, and garnered the respect of people from all around the globe.

However, in recent years, his name and legacy have slowly faded into the background. As a result, newer fans of track and field may be completely unfamiliar with him. While Oscar Pistorius is alive and well, he’s currently behind bars after being caught in one of the greatest trials of the 2010s. Nonetheless, even though he’s faded into obscurity, Oscar Pistorius has now been granted parole, and will soon become a hot topic once again. Here’s what you should know about the former track star, and where he is now.

Who is Oscar Pistorius?

Born on November 22, 1986, Oscar Pistorius is a South African former track athlete. He was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a congenital condition known as hemimelia in both legs. As a result, at just 11 months old, his legs had to be amputated from the point below his knees downwards.

While he certainly had a challenging childhood, Pistorius grew up with a determination to live an active life. In high school, he participated in various sports, including water polo, rugby, and Olympic wrestling. In 2003, however, he sustained a serious rugby knee injury that made him drop the sport. Subsequently, he discovered his talent for athletics after being introduced to running in 2004, and the rest is history. In the years that followed, it did not take long for him to rise through the ranks of Paralympic sports.

Notable achievements

Throughout his career, Pistorius competed in both the Paralympic Games, and able-bodied events. He participated in both T44 (single below-knee) and T43 (double below-knee) events. Over time, he earned the nickname “Blade Runner” due to his use of carbon fiber prosthetic blades. In addition, he soon came to be referred to as “the fastest man on no legs” because of his speed.

Altogether, Oscar Pistorius has a very impressive track record. He won six gold medals at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Paralympic Games, in the 100, 200, and 400-meter categories. Additionally, he took home medals at the IPC and IAAF World Championships, as well as the African Championships. Evidently, these are all impressive feats, and he left an indelible mark, especially for winning so many medals in the T44 events. However, in 2012, he shook the track world and made history. He participated at the 2012 Olympics, becoming the first double-leg amputee to compete in track at field at the games.

What happened to Oscar Pistorius?

On the early morning of Valentine’s Day in 2013, Pistorius’ life took a dark and unexpected turn. He shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in Pretoria, South Africa. After the incident, he was charged for murder, and he subsequently admitted to shooting Steenkamp four times. However, he claimed that he mistook her for an intruder, and acted in self-defense.

His trial began in March 2014. The prosecution argued that the shooting was premeditated while the defense claimed it was a tragic mistake. Following months of intense cross-examination and emotional testimony, in September 2014, Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide.

Where is he now?

Following the aforementioned verdict, on October 21, 2014, Pistorius was sentenced to five years in prison. However, in November 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal in South Africa overturned the verdict, replacing it with a conviction of murder. Pistorius’ sentence was subsequently increased to six years. In 2017, it was further increased to 13 years and five months after another appeal by the state.

After trying and failing several times before, the former athlete’s appeal to be released on parole is finally being heard. On November 24, 2023, the parole board set the 37-year-old’s release date for January 5, 2024. It has reported that after his release, Pistorius will be monitored by the authorities until his sentence officially expires. Furthermore, according to the Steenkamp family’s spokesman, he will be required to attend therapy sessions.