Who is Jennifer Pan’s brother?

A recent Netflix documentary, What Jennifer Did, released on April 10, has reignited interest in the 2010 case of Jennifer Pan, the 24-year-old daughter who arranged for her parents, Bich and Hann Pan to be murdered.

Thankfully, Jennifer’s plan was not entirely successful: Her father survived. Hann was in a coma for a while, but after regaining consciousness he was able to poke the necessary holes in his daughter’s false narrative. That said, while it goes over the major points of the case, there are some things the documentary glosses over. For instance, at no point does What Jennifer Did give any indication that Jennifer was not the Pans’ only child.

Jennifer was not an only child

Jennifer has a brother three years her junior, Felix. Born in 1989, Felix lived together with his family in the Pan family home in Markham, Ontario. He attended a private school while his elder sister attended a public one. Felix holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, which he completed in 2012. After living in Toronto for a while, he’s currently working as a Software Developer in Markham.

Just like their parents, Felix had no idea that his sister was living a false life built on lie after lie. But while his parents came to grow suspicious and eventually caught some of Jennifer’s many lies, Felix, according to the Toronto Sun, only found out the truth after his sister was charged for her part in the murder plot.

On the stand, Felix attested to having had love and respect for his sister as well as corroborating how his father could indeed be too strict at times “It’s just the way my dad is,” he said, “It’s sort of like tough love.” He also spoke of how both siblings were closer to their mother.

Here’s hoping that the shadow of what Jennifer did has waned over the years and that Felix can live a healthy, fulfilling life after all the tragedy his family endured.

