Kaitlyn Fung and Aurora Agopova
Screenshots via Kaitlyn Fung/Aurora Agopova/Instagram/Facebook
Category:
True Crime

Who is Kaitlyn Fung and what did she allegedly do to her NYU roomie with ties to the Russian oligarchy?

Fung's NYU freshman roommate was missing some valuable items.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 02:02 pm

Kaitlyn Fung and Aurora Agapov lucked out when it came to first-year dorm roommates, or so it seemed. Fung and Agapov were close friends throughout their freshman year at NYU until one day, Agapov — whose father is a Russian gold mining executive and friends with Vladimir Putin — found a receipt.

Recommended Videos

Agapov, 19, originally from London, discovered the receipt in the dorm room she and Fung shared. The receipt was for The Real Real, and according to the paperwork, Fung, 18, had left several items with the luxury consignment retailer, with both an app and a Soho brick-and-mortar outlet. The only problem was, that the items weren’t Fung’s they were Agapov’s, and Agapov had been missing them.

Agapov told the New York Post that she spoke with Fung almost daily. “I’d say we didn’t really have any falling outs or anything,” she said. “My heart dropped,” Agapov said when she realized what her supposed friend had done.

Kaitlyn Fung is accused of stealing $51,000 in high-end items

via Kareem Rifai/X

Aurora Agapov, an art major, discovered Kaitlyn Fung had stolen several items from her, with brand names like Gucci, Chanel, and Bvlgari, totaling $51,000, according to a lawsuit Agapov has now filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court. What Fung studied in her first year at NYU is unclear, and little else about Fung’s background has been reported.

With the receipt in hand, Agapov made Fung move out of the dorm room and she went to The Real Real to get her items back. “I didn’t sleep that night,” Agapov said. While there, she learned Fung sold her $13,000 Bvlgari necklace for around $2,500 bucks. She also sold a $2,000 Chanel Strauss bracelet for just $175. “My mother gifted me those things. They mean a lot to me,” Agapov later said.

What are Kaitlyn Fung’s charges?

Kaitlyn Fung was arrested on May 2, 2024, and charged with third-degree grand larceny, but released. As of this report, the criminal case was still pending. Fung gave Agapov back a few items she stole, according to Agapov’s litigation. Agapov whose father is worth an estimated $75 million, says The Real Real also returned other belongings that had not yet sold. Strangely, when Agapov arrived at the consignment retailer, they told her Fung’s mother had requested several unsold items be sent to the Fung family home in New Jersey.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What is the true story of Brian Wells, America’s infamous ‘pizza bomber,’ and his unresolved bizarre robbery case?
Brian Wells pizza bomber
Brian Wells pizza bomber
Brian Wells pizza bomber
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What is the true story of Brian Wells, America’s infamous ‘pizza bomber,’ and his unresolved bizarre robbery case?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Was Rex Heuermann’s daughter Victoria involved in the Gilgo Beach murders? The shocking cannibalism allegations, explained
Rex Heuermann and John Ray
Rex Heuermann and John Ray
Rex Heuermann and John Ray
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Was Rex Heuermann’s daughter Victoria involved in the Gilgo Beach murders? The shocking cannibalism allegations, explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘TikTok Star Murders’: Where is Ali Abulaban now and what did he do?
Ali and Ana Abulaban, Rayburn Barron
Ali and Ana Abulaban, Rayburn Barron
Ali and Ana Abulaban, Rayburn Barron
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘TikTok Star Murders’: Where is Ali Abulaban now and what did he do?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 13, 2024
Read Article When did the skydive murder plot happen and how did Victoria Cilliers survive the 4,000-foot fall?
Victoria and Emilie Cilliers
Victoria and Emilie Cilliers
Victoria and Emilie Cilliers
Category: True Crime
True Crime
When did the skydive murder plot happen and how did Victoria Cilliers survive the 4,000-foot fall?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to the Sandy Hook shooter?
Category: FYI
FYI
True Crime
True Crime
What happened to the Sandy Hook shooter?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is the true story of Brian Wells, America’s infamous ‘pizza bomber,’ and his unresolved bizarre robbery case?
Brian Wells pizza bomber
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What is the true story of Brian Wells, America’s infamous ‘pizza bomber,’ and his unresolved bizarre robbery case?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Was Rex Heuermann’s daughter Victoria involved in the Gilgo Beach murders? The shocking cannibalism allegations, explained
Rex Heuermann and John Ray
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Was Rex Heuermann’s daughter Victoria involved in the Gilgo Beach murders? The shocking cannibalism allegations, explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘TikTok Star Murders’: Where is Ali Abulaban now and what did he do?
Ali and Ana Abulaban, Rayburn Barron
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘TikTok Star Murders’: Where is Ali Abulaban now and what did he do?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 13, 2024
Read Article When did the skydive murder plot happen and how did Victoria Cilliers survive the 4,000-foot fall?
Victoria and Emilie Cilliers
Category: True Crime
True Crime
When did the skydive murder plot happen and how did Victoria Cilliers survive the 4,000-foot fall?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to the Sandy Hook shooter?
Category: FYI
FYI
True Crime
True Crime
What happened to the Sandy Hook shooter?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 13, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.