Who is Kaitlyn Fung and what did she allegedly do to her NYU roomie with ties to the Russian oligarchy?

Kaitlyn Fung and Aurora Agapov lucked out when it came to first-year dorm roommates, or so it seemed. Fung and Agapov were close friends throughout their freshman year at NYU until one day, Agapov — whose father is a Russian gold mining executive and friends with Vladimir Putin — found a receipt.

Agapov, 19, originally from London, discovered the receipt in the dorm room she and Fung shared. The receipt was for The Real Real, and according to the paperwork, Fung, 18, had left several items with the luxury consignment retailer, with both an app and a Soho brick-and-mortar outlet. The only problem was, that the items weren’t Fung’s they were Agapov’s, and Agapov had been missing them.

Agapov told the New York Post that she spoke with Fung almost daily. “I’d say we didn’t really have any falling outs or anything,” she said. “My heart dropped,” Agapov said when she realized what her supposed friend had done.

Kaitlyn Fung is accused of stealing $51,000 in high-end items

This 18 year-old NYU freshman just indirectly stole $51k worth of luxury goods from a Putin and Maduro-connected Russian mining magnate.



Kaitlyn Fung was just arrested for stealing from her Russian oligarch nepobaby roommate, Aurora Agapov. pic.twitter.com/y8yCU3YThR — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) June 16, 2024 via Kareem Rifai/X

Aurora Agapov, an art major, discovered Kaitlyn Fung had stolen several items from her, with brand names like Gucci, Chanel, and Bvlgari, totaling $51,000, according to a lawsuit Agapov has now filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court. What Fung studied in her first year at NYU is unclear, and little else about Fung’s background has been reported.

With the receipt in hand, Agapov made Fung move out of the dorm room and she went to The Real Real to get her items back. “I didn’t sleep that night,” Agapov said. While there, she learned Fung sold her $13,000 Bvlgari necklace for around $2,500 bucks. She also sold a $2,000 Chanel Strauss bracelet for just $175. “My mother gifted me those things. They mean a lot to me,” Agapov later said.

What are Kaitlyn Fung’s charges?

Kaitlyn Fung was arrested on May 2, 2024, and charged with third-degree grand larceny, but released. As of this report, the criminal case was still pending. Fung gave Agapov back a few items she stole, according to Agapov’s litigation. Agapov whose father is worth an estimated $75 million, says The Real Real also returned other belongings that had not yet sold. Strangely, when Agapov arrived at the consignment retailer, they told her Fung’s mother had requested several unsold items be sent to the Fung family home in New Jersey.

