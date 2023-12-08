Who is Keegan Harroz, the defense attorney now facing the death penalty?

Keegan Harroz, a highly respected criminal defense attorney based in Oklahoma City, renowned for her zealous representation of clients, is facing the death penalty for a triple homicide in 2019.

On April 8, 2021, Keegan Harroz, 40, and her client-turned-lover, Barry Titus II, 42, were apprehended and charged with the premeditated triple murder of Titus’s former girlfriend, Tiffany Eichor, 43, along with her parents, Jack Chandler, 65, and Evelynn “Kaye” Chandler, 69, on September 7, 2019.

According to Okmulgee County authorities, Harroz and Titus allegedly orchestrated a complex murder plot, breaking into the Chandler family’s home in Beggs, Oklahoma. They purportedly fatally shot Eichor — who had accused Titus of violence — and her parents. Prosecutors claim Eichor was killed to prevent her from testifying against Titus in an upcoming trial related to alleged abuse in November of the previous year, while her parents were eliminated as potential witnesses.

Harroz and Titus have entered pleas of not guilty to first-degree murder charges and first-degree burglary. If convicted, they could face the death penalty.

In a document released by the District Attorney for the Twenty-Fifth District, Okmulgee County, State of Oklahoma, requesting the death penalty, stated:

“The murder of Tiffany Shannan Eichor was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel in the following manner, to-wit: Tiffany Shannan Eichor suffered serious physical abuse, torture and pain prior to and during the course of her death at the hands of the defendant and that she suffered mental anguish prior to her death as she heard intruders enter the home she shared with her parents and began firing gunshots striking and killing her parents, Jack Randall Chandler and Evelynn Kaye Chandler.”

Harroz initially appeared to be on a path to success, having graduated from the Oklahoma City University School of Law and subsequently establishing her own law firm in 2014. However, her life took a turn for the worse when she faced charges of domestic assault against her then-husband, Nicholas Harroz, in May of the same year. Her decision-making, according to her ex-boyfriend and former law partner David Bedford, further deteriorated when she began dating Titus.

Authorities allege that Harroz, seeking to discredit Eichor’s family, asked a client to plant fake drugs at their home. Eichor’s parents discovered the planted package, leading them to install a security camera.

The prosecution contends that, on the night of September 6, 2019, Harroz and Titus traveled to Texas before returning to Oklahoma to carry out the murders. The victims were allegedly shot with two different types of weapons during a violent intrusion into their home.

Evidence, including surveillance footage and DNA found near the crime scene, ties Harroz and Titus to the murders. Harroz’s brother later turned over an AR-15 rifle linked to the crime, revealing that the couple had purchased it in August 2019.

The victim’s friends and colleagues express profound grief at the loss of Tiffany Eichor, remembering her as a kind and well-liked individual. Similarly, those familiar with Jack and Kaye Chandler, a devoted couple looking forward to retirement, are shocked by the senseless tragedy.

As Harroz and Titus await their murder trials in jail, the community grapples with the disturbing revelation of a criminal attorney’s alleged involvement in a heinous crime.