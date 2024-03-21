Who is Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and what are the allegations against him?

Pitcher Shohei Ohtani‘s record-setting $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated headlines in the 2024 off-season. In Spring Training, however, Ohtani was in the news for a different reason when the Dodgers suddenly fired Ohtani’s interpreter over theft allegations.

Ohtani is a Japanese pitcher and designated hitter who has been in the Major Leagues since he signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, is reportedly Ohtani’s longtime friend who has been his interpreter since 2017. Suspicions were raised when $4.5 million in wire transfers were made from Ohtani’s bank account. According to ESPN, an Ohtani spokesperson said the funds were meant to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debts. On March 20, however, Ohtani’s team backtracked on that statement, and told the press they would soon hear from Ohtani’s lawyers.

In a statement, Ohtani’s legal representation, Berk Brettler LLP, said, “In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities.” Meanwhile, the Dodgers announced Mizuhara was fired that same day.

The money was transferred to a So-Cal bookie

Reportedly, at least two $500,000 wire transfers were made in September and October 2023 from Shohei Ohtani’s account to an associate of Mathew Bowyer, a Southern California bookmaker under federal investigation. Before the firing, Ippei Mizuhara said he asked Ohtani to help pay off millions in gambling debt incurred through DraftKings and Bowyer’s service, which Mizuhara thought was legal, and that Ohtani approved the transfers.

According to Mizuhara, he did not bet on baseball, but he did bet on other sports, like college football and international soccer. The day he was fired, Mizuhara admitted Ohtani was unaware of his gambling debt, and did not transfer the money. Ohtani has denied he gambles on sports, which is now legal in many U.S. states, but remains illegal in California. Bowyer says he knew the money came from Ohtani’s account, but did not think much of it.

Mizuhara’s working relationship with the star pitcher has been heavily covered in the press since Ohtani joined the Major Leagues, as he often appeared on camera translating Ohtani’s interviews with the press. Referring to the theft allegations, Mizuahara said, “Obviously, this is all my fault, everything I’ve done. I’m ready to face all the consequences.”

“I want everyone to know Shohei had zero involvement in betting. I want people to know I did not know this was illegal. I learned my lesson the hard way. I will never do sports betting ever again,” he added.