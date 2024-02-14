Who is the Kansas City shooter?

Gunfire erupted after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade celebration on Feb. 14, 2024, and the KC fire department has said 10 people were shot, one person was killed, and three more were critically injured. Here’s what’s known about the shooter and whether anyone has been taken into custody.

According to The Kansas City Star, the shooting began near a parking garage at Union Station around 2 p.m. Missouri time, a historic train station and tourist attraction in the city. Hundreds of thousands of fans were in the area, The New York Times said. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly later wrote on X she was “out of harm’s way.”

Meanwhile, KC police and emergency responders urged people to stay clear of the area to let law enforcement through. Meanwhile, more people sheltered inside Union Station, awaiting permission to leave once the area was cleared.

Two shooters are in custody

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024 via KC Police/X

According to early reports, two shooters were taken into custody at the scene, but their identities have not been revealed as of this writing. Witnesses reported that the shooting started only feet from where they stood. “I was just telling everybody to get down, get down, and get out the way, and then the officers were coming around,” according to one person there.

As well as the people shot, five more attendees were treated for injuries sustained at the incident, according to CNN. Chiefs team members, including QB Patrick Mahomes, had only just appeared at the celebration. In the aftermath, Chiefs linebacker Drue Trangquill wrote on X,

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.



Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024 via Drue Tranquill/X

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes also added,