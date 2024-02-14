Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting: What happened at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade, and were there any survivors?

On Feb. 14, 2024, reports emerged that gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. As of this report, Kansas City sources called the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting a developing situation.

Recommended Videos

According to Kansas City police, the shooting started near Union Station at a parking garage. KC police captain Jake Becchina said, “At the conclusion of the rally, there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage, and several people were struck.”

Becchina called for everyone to stay clear of the area “to facilitate treatment of shooting victims,” The Kansas City Star reported. As soon as the shooting started, the crowd scattered, and people were seen taking cover.

Two people are in custody

We have been escorted away from union station after being told to get under the stage we were hosting the parade pic.twitter.com/mlSrahS8Hu — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024 via James Palmer/X

NBC News reported two suspects were in custody stemming from the shooting incident. According to a report by the the KC fire department, ten people were shot, one person was killed, and three more remain in critical condition as of this writing. FOX4KC.com says that people were awaiting law enforcement’s permission to leave Union Square, a tourist attraction and historic train station.

Thousands had gathered in the area to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. There was a heavy police presence in the area, many reports said. According to witnesses, the shooting started around 2 p.m. Missouri time. Speaking with The KC Star, Shawn Grew said the shooters were “within feet of me.”

Along with a video of the confusion and law enforcement response at the scene, NFL network’s James Palmer wrote on X,

“We have been escorted away from Union Station after being told to get under the stage we were hosting the parade.”