Who is the Michigan mom who said she beat her daughter to death because a ghost told her to do it?

This article contains graphic descriptions of child abuse and murder. Please read with caution.

Recommended Videos

On March 16, 2024, Chelsea Renee Duperon of Wayne, Michigan, called 911 and reported that her daughter, Lyla Cassel, had stopped breathing. Duperon is now accused of brutally beating the 8-year-old, causing her to die days later. And Duperon told the police a “bad spirit” made her do it.

Reportedly, Duperon attacked her daughter three days before she died. Rather than seek medical attention, Duperon bought Vaseline, heating pads, diapers, and liquor for herself and laid the young girl in her bed. Cassel was injured so severely that she couldn’t get up to use the bathroom, so Duperon put her in diapers.

Duperon’s live-in boyfriend, who is not Cassel’s father and has not been named in the press, saw that Cassel needed help but said he left it up to Duperon to take care of her. Neighbors later reported hearing him yell and threaten Cassel and Duperon in the past, Fox2Detroit reported.

Describing Cassel’s injuries, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Erin Wilmoth said, “The massive amount of swelling to her head and her face – she was completely unrecognizable. The cause of death: Massive, massive blunt force trauma to the head and face, which ultimately caused excessive brain swelling.”

According to the investigation, Cassel might have lived if she’d received medical attention rather than be left in her bed to die from her injuries. UpNorthLive.com says Duperon didn’t seek help for her daughter because she seemed to be improving, her mother said.

Chelsea Duperon said Lyla fell down the stairs

Chelsea Duperon, who has known alcohol use issues and who was known to drive drunk with her daughter in the car, told the police at first that Lyla Cassel fell down the stairs. When she finally admitted what happened, she said, “‘I swear to God this is not me. This sounds crazy, but there’s bad spirits … there was a lady, and she came out of nowhere.” Duperon went on to add that Cassel was “acting crazy” when the abuse happened. “Duperon was talking about how she was possessed,” Wayne Police Sargeant Jason Walters explained.

On March 19, 2024, WXYZ Detroit reported that Duperon was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse stemming from her daughter’s death. Duperon was also undergoing a psychological evaluation. Neighbors were concerned that Lyla’s home was troubled but never saw signs of abuse, despite Duperon’s live-in boyfriend’s angry outbursts. One neighbor who knew Cassel, Jason Wilhoite, called the girl funny, talkative, and happy whenever he saw her.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.