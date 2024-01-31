Who is the newlywed teacher accused of sleeping with students in Iowa?

This article mentions child sex abuse. Please read with caution.

A former Iowa teacher was married on July 1, 2024, but about six months later, she was charged with sexually abusing her students, the youngest of whom was 13. If convicted, the female teacher could spend up to 33 years in prison.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Cassidy Sue Kraus was employed at IKM Manning School in Manning, Iowa, when she engaged in multiple “sexually oriented” acts with three different students. She also “disseminat[ed] obscene material” to one 14-year-old student through Snapchat.

All the victims in the case are either 13 or 14 years old. The first incident happened in 2022, and the crimes continued the following year.

Kraus was put on leave

via Law & Crime Network/YouTube

Cassidy Sue Kraus had been on leave from the school district when the investigation was launched, and resigned from her position at the school district before she was arrested. The parents of one of the children contacted the authorities, and the school district when they discovered illicit material in their child’s possession, which they say Krauss gave to them. She also had sexual contact with at least some of the children.

According to Fox News, Kraus’ husband filed for divorce less than two months after the couple were married, and shortly after the Kraus allegations came to light. It was widely reported that the IKM Community School district declined to comment on the case. Once arrested, Krauss posted $10,000 bail and was freed from jail. As of this report, Kraus was expected back in court on Thurs. Feb. 1, 2024.