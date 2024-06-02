Why did 39-year-old Travis Lewis kill a mother and her daughter 23 years apart?

In a chilling and tragic sequence of events, Travis Lewis, a man with a dark past, returned to the scene of his original crime to commit another heinous act.

On Sep. 10, 1996, the quiet community of Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas, was shattered by the brutal murders of Sally Snowden McKay, 75, and her nephew, Lee Baker, 52, a renowned Memphis blues guitarist. The two were found shot to death in Sally’s home, which was then set on fire in an attempt to cover up the crime. The investigation quickly led to 16-year-old Travis Lewis, who lived on the Snowden family estate.

Despite initially denying involvement and even passing a polygraph test, Lewis eventually confessed to the murders after failing a second polygraph and being confronted with incriminating evidence, including his DNA and fingerprints found at the scene. Lewis was charged as an adult and sentenced to 28 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty. The Snowden family, particularly Sally’s daughter Martha McKay, opposed the death penalty for Lewis, believing in the possibility of his rehabilitation. Unfortunately, Martha’s convictions ultimately resulted in her tragic demise.

Martha McKay’s kind heart led to her gruesome murder

Martha McKay, a practicing Buddhist, believed in forgiveness and rehabilitation. During Lewis’s incarceration, she formed a bond with him, visiting him in prison and advocating for his parole. When Lewis was released on parole in 2018, Martha offered him a job and a place to stay at the historic Snowden House, which she had restored and turned into a bed-and-breakfast. However, this act of compassion would lead to a tragic end.

In March 2020, Martha discovered that Lewis had stolen money from her home. She fired him and severed ties, but the situation escalated fatally. On March 25, 2020, police responded to an alarm at the Snowden House and found Martha’s body at the top of the staircase. She had been stabbed and bludgeoned to death (via ABC News). Lewis, attempting to flee, jumped into Horseshoe Lake and drowned before police could apprehend him.

Lewis’ death means we’ll never find out the reason for his crimes. The killer’s violent tendencies and criminal behavior may have stemmed from unresolved psychological issues. His initial crime was committed at a young age, and despite serving time, it appears that the underlying causes of his behavior were not adequately addressed. The theft of money from Martha’s home also indicates a possible financial motive, and his subsequent actions suggest a lack of impulse control. Finally, after being fired by Martha, Lewis may have felt desperate and betrayed, leading him to revert to criminal behavior.

Whatever his reasons, Lewis’ nefarious actions have marked the Snowden family forever. Sadly, he also set a disturbing precedent for people questioning the possibility of rehabilitation and forgiveness for those who commit a serious crime.

