Why have father and son Christopher and Ramon Preciado been arrested for the murder of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend?

Savanah Soto, 18, her 9-month-old unborn child, and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra, 22, were found murdered the day after Christmas. And now, a murder suspect and an accomplice have been arrested in connection to the awful crime.

Savanah and Matthew were found days after they were reported missing, in a medical center apartment complex. It is not the same place in which they were shot and killed, but San Antonio authorities, as of right now, are not able to say where the murder actually took place.

That being said, they are pretty sure of who did it, and why they did it.

A drug deal gone wrong?

Screengrabs via KENS 5 TV

Police say Savanah and Matthew were killed on Dec. 21, and that Christopher Preciado, 19, is now charged with their capital murder, and his father, Ramon Preciado, charged for his alleged role in helping deal with the bodies in the aftermath.

Thanks to Savanah’s phone, police were able to locate the dark pickup truck that could be seen on surveillance video. This was when, allegedly, Ramon went to meet his son to help him dispose of the bodies. The suspects’ home was a mere two blocks away from where the bodies were discovered.

Arrest Affidavit

When interrogated, Christopher provided information that was inconsistent with the manner of the victims’ deaths. He claims self-defense, that he wrestled the gun away from Matthew who was the first to draw a weapon and act violently. This, however, seems inconsistent with the fact that both victims were shot in the head behind the ear. Both interrogations led directly to the arrests.

It appears like Christopher intended to buy marijuana from Matthew, which seems to be corroborated by his own story to the police and Matthew’s known occupation as a weed dealer. During the transaction, something may not have gone as planned, and thus Christopher shot both the dealer and his girlfriend.

But whatever Matthew’s occupation was does not excuse any actions taken by Christopher. As Gabriel Guerra, Matthew’s bereaved father, said:

“Matthew hasn’t always made the best decisions. […] I make no excuses for him, whatever he did, […] I don’t condone that at all. But, that being said, no one deserves to be murdered, period. Regardless of what kind of activity you’re in or what you are doing.”

Additional charges are pending, including those to do with the death of unborn baby, Fabian. Taking into consideration Texas’ laws on abortion, it would be strange, at the very least, not to consider a fully-developed baby, who was to be induced and born on one of the days his parents were missing, as a third murder victim.